What some of the best chefs in L.A. are buying at your local grocery store

Chefs — they’re just like us. Sometimes, they’re super basic and shop at the grocery store. We asked Los Angeles chefs to share the items they buy and eat on the way home.
Fried chicken
$7.99 for eight pieces, available at Ralphs
“One thing that has always been a guilty pleasure is the fried chicken at Ralphs. I know it sounds dreadful, but it always hits the spot. I always wonder what kind of chicken they use, but I feel like I will not really like the answer. … Ignorance is bliss in this case.” — Teresa Montaño, Otoño
Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter cups
$1.99 for a pack of two peanut butter cups. Available at most grocery stores
“It’s perfect because the dark chocolate outer layer is the perfect ratio to the peanut butter inside. It satisfies my chocolate craving plus gives me a little extra protein so I don’t feel as guilty as eating a Reese’s!” — Carole Iida-Nakayama, n/naka
Pocky
$1.69, available at most grocery stores and Asian markets
“The chocolate version is the perfect balance of creamy rich milk chocolate and the crisp, pretzelish cookie ... not too sweet. Just perfect. Arguably the best mass-produced chocolate cookie/snack/crisp.” — Nakul Mahendro, Badmaash
Ari’s yogurt
$7.99, available at Gelson’s, Bristol Farms and Erewhon
“It’s a Greek-style yogurt made from sheep’s milk, rather than the typical cow’s milk. Besides being lactose-free and about double the protein of cow’s milk [yogurt], this yogurt is incredibly creamy with a slight tang in comparison. I use their plain yogurt often, and unlike many other brands out there, even the plain is delicious enough to eat on its own.” — Josiah Citrin, Dear John’s
Teddy Grahams
$3.69, available at most grocery stores
“The box is big, so I try not to give in to temptation too often. And they have to be Teddy Grahams. The other graham crackers are good, but they’re not a perfect nibble like the Teddy’s. They come in different flavors, but the honey ones are the best.” — Roxana Jullapat, Friends & Family
Wrigley spearmint gum
$1.29, available at most grocery stores
“I’m old-school. I can skip a meal if I have some gum in my mouth. Even with braces. I’m a regular shopper at Albertsons on Crenshaw.” — Kim Prince, Hotville Chicken
Chili & Cheese Clover chips
$1.75, available at Seafood City and Chaaste Family market
“My newfound love is Leslie’s brand Clover chips, specifically the Chili & Cheese flavor. They’re not spicy but loaded with MSG (yum) and are cheesy with a lighter, airier crunch than what we’re used to in American chips.” — Chad Valencia, Lasa
Honey-roasted peanuts
Any brand, prices and availability will vary
“When I was a kid in Spain, my family had a house in Priorat with lots of nut trees. I would eat the fresh nuts with my family. Later on, as a 12-year-old in Spain, I discovered honey roasted, salted peanuts, which me and my friends considered a cool ‘American food.’” — Aitor Zabala, Somni at SLS Beverly Hills
Karoun Dairies string cheese with caraway seeds
$5.55, available at Ralphs and your local Middle Eastern market
“If you’re starving, it’s the perfect snack. Much better for you than Fritos, salt-and-vinegar potato chips or M&Ms.” — Nancy Silverton, Mozzaplex