Make mom a brunch she’ll actually like

3 Quickly crack each of the remaining 6 eggs evenly into the batter (crack them into a small bowl first if you’re worried about shell fragments getting in the pancake), arranging them so there will be 1 egg in the center of each of 6 wedges when you cut the pancake. If you’re daring enough, drop them from about 8 inches above the pancake so that when they hit the batter, they sink with enough force to keep them in a neat round (if not, crack them in and they will settle on their own while cooking). Season each egg with a pinch of salt and pepper, then sprinkle the remaining 1 cup cheese evenly over the top.