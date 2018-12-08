There's a holiday pop-up for foodies, with aprons, beer and jumpsuits

The pop-up is not for cookbooks, but for culinary apparel and gear. There are shoes from Keep and culinary goods from Now Serving, plus aprons, bartender bags and jumpsuits (yes, jumpsuits) from the hospitality workwear company Tilit. And, to pair with all that stuff, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday: snacks from chef Russell Victorioso of Cafe Birdie in Highland Park, and drinks from Highland Park Brewery.