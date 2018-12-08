There's a holiday pop-up for foodies, with aprons, beer and jumpsuits

If you’re in need of a little holiday shopping, you could do worse than head to Chinatown’s Far East Plaza, where the cookbook shop Now Serving is hosting a two-day pop-up Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..
The pop-up is actually a few doors down from Now Serving, at Unit 129, which will make sense to those who frequent the store. Now Serving owners Ken Concepcion and his wife Michelle Mungcal have a gorgeous but deceptively tiny space, where visiting cookbook authors and culinary illuminati routinely gather to sign books, give talks and often shop for the cookbooks they do not write themselves.
The pop-up is not for cookbooks, but for culinary apparel and gear. There are shoes from Keep and culinary goods from Now Serving, plus aprons, bartender bags and jumpsuits (yes, jumpsuits) from the hospitality workwear company Tilit. And, to pair with all that stuff, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday: snacks from chef Russell Victorioso of Cafe Birdie in Highland Park, and drinks from Highland Park Brewery.
Running concurrently with the pop-up, Now Serving is hosting a few events, as they do. On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there’s a signing for the new cookbook “Bestia: Italian Recipes Created in the Heart of L.A.,” with Bestia co-owners and chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis.
And on Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., there’s a book signing for “Ramen Otaku: Mastering Ramen at Home” with chef-author Sarah Gavigan of the Nashville restaurant Otaku Ramen, plus her conversation with Time Out Los Angeles’ Stephanie Breijo.
Check out the Now Serving website, Instagram feed (and shop window) for updates on more upcoming events. Next up: Yardbird’s Matt Abergel on his cookbook “Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong.”
727 N. Broadway, Units 129 (pop-up) and 133 (Now Serving), Los Angeles, (213) 395-0627, www.nowservingla.com.