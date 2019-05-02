Where to break the fast for Ramadan

Here’s a short list of restaurants offering iftar buffets and special dishes during Ramadan (Sunday-June 4).
In Los Angeles
Aladin Sweets & Market
The Bangladeshi restaurant and grocery store, known best for its halal meat stews, will offer an iftar buffet throughout Ramadan. Call for opening times. 139 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 436-1859.
While the Van Nuys restaurant isn’t planning an iftar buffet, it will prepare a special dish each night of Ramadan. 14110 Oxnard St., Van Nuys, (818) 909-2593.
Nihari House
There will be an iftar buffet featuring upwards of 18 dishes, available from 7:30 to 9 p.m. throughout Ramadan. Reservations are recommended. 13920 Van Nuys Blvd., Los Angeles, (810) 302-6291.
Tarboosh Middle East Kitchen
The iftar buffet at Tarboosh will be available until 2 or 3 a.m. and feature at least 12 hot dishes, appetizers, salads, fruit, pastries and coffee. The restaurant plans on switching up the offerings each night. Reservations are recommended. 3435 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 108, Los Angeles, tarbooshlosangeles.com.
In Orange County
The restaurant plans to be open seven days a week and will serve an iftar buffet that will change nightly. The kitchen will turn out specialty dishes such as spicy potatoes, lamb kefta and shawarma wraps. It will be open on “iftar time,” which means closed during the day and open in the evenings. 513 ½ S. Brookhurst St., Anaheim, (714) 880-7661, alepposkitchen.com.
El Mahroosa
This restaurant and hookah lounge plans to have an iftar buffet but suggests calling for times and availability. 930 S. Brookhurst St., Anaheim, (714) 991-9200, elmahroosa.com.
From sunset on, Olive Tree will offer a buffet with 20 appetizers, dishes, special drinks and desserts. Reservations are recommended. 518 S. Brookhurst St. #1, Anaheim, (714) 535-2878.
