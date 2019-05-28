Rice Bar, the DTLA Filipino counter restaurant, is closing

Before opening his own place, the chef had spent most of his 12-year career in American kitchens cooking French food, including at Guy Savoy, the French Laundry and four years at Patina, where he was Joachim Splichal’s executive chef until 2014. Olalia opened his second restaurant, Ma’am Sir, a more sophisticated take on Filipino cuisine in a space with seven times the capacity, in 2018. Over the years, both Rice Bar and Ma’am Sir made appearances on our 101 best restaurants list.