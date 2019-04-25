To rinse or not to rinse noodles?

Depends on how you’re preparing them. If you’re doing a hot Italian-style pasta dish, you want to lift the al dente noodles right out of the boiling water and into simmering sauce. The starchy water clinging to the noodles will make the sauce silkier and the hot noodles will drink in some of the sauce as they finish cooking in it. Likewise, for most stir-fries, you want the noodles drained well but not rinsed. Throwing hot cooked noodles into the mix will help the seasonings, meat and vegetables cling to the tangle.