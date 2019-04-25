Five or Fewer: Get dinner on the table fast with these easy pasta dishes

The first time my grandmother ever tried to make noodles, she put a pot of water on the stove and walked away without knowing she had to turn on the fire. Luckily, that first step is about as complicated as the following recipes get.
Noodles and pasta, it almost goes without saying, are among the fastest and most satisfying ways to get dinner on the table in a hurry. I’ve partnered four noodles — flat ribbons of eggy pappardelle; nutty buckwheat soba; dried ramen noodles, because obviously; and slick-sweet rice noodles — with easy, vegetable-driven mix-ins: the results aren’t classic combinations, but they satisfy in a surprising way. And they’re all the better for coming together so quickly.
So put a pot of water on the stove — with the fire on — and you’ll have dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.
These dishes have five or fewer ingredients, but we don’t count oil, salt and pepper (or list them in the ingredients), knowing you’ve got them right on your kitchen counter.
Spring Pea Carbonara
20 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.
The creaminess of carbonara comes from eggs and Parmesan blending into a silky sauce when tossed with al dente noodles. Just make sure the noodles aren’t too hot before tossing or the eggs will scramble. Here, wide pappardelle replaces spindly spaghetti to cradle peas and salty prosciutto. And while you absolutely could substitute fresh, shelled peas from the farmers market, there’s a wonderful maxim from Fergus Henderson, the chef of the legendary St. John restaurant in London, that gives you an easy out: “A wise old chef once told me: Wait till peas are in season, then use frozen.”
-
1 package pappardelle (8 to 9 ounces)
-
1 cup frozen peas
-
2 large eggs
-
1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more
-
4 ounces very thinly sliced prosciutto, torn
1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook 2 minutes less than the package directs. Add the peas and cook for 2 minutes more.
2 Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Add the cheese and mix until evenly incorporated.
3 Reserve a half cup pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta and peas in a large colander and shake to cool slightly. Pour into the bowl with the egg mixture. Toss gently until evenly coated. For a thinner sauce, toss in the reserved water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get the consistency you want.
4 Season lightly with salt and generously with freshly ground black pepper. Fold in the prosciutto until laced through the noodles. Serve immediately.