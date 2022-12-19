The most affordable options from the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list
In a season that tends to drain bank accounts, it’s an apt moment to highlight the most affordable restaurants from this year’s 101 Best Restaurants guide. The greatness of dining in Los Angeles is that a tlayuda stand can equal an omakase splurge in its yield of nuanced pleasure. Whether they serve burritos, rotis, pizza, bagels, bubbling tofu stews or curries, the deliciousness delivered at these 16 establishments far outweighs their cost.
Apey Kade
Bridgetown Roti
Courage Bagels
Grand Central Market
As to the future, I direct you to the southeast corner of the building and two of GCM’s newest tenants. Shiku, meaning “family” in Korean, comes from Baroo Canteen’s Kwang Uh and Mina Park. Their new project revolves around an ever-changing selection of banchan and to-go meals like fried rice with spicy and citrusy “kimchi’d corn,” fried egg and potato chips. Next door to them is the freshly tiled stand for Fat and Flour, the pie shop (but also cookies!) from superstar baker Nicole Rucker.
Ipoh Kopitiam
Jerusalem Chicken
Mariscos Jalisco
Northern Thai Food Club
Poncho’s Tlayudas
La Pupusa Urban Eatery
Quarter Sheets Pizza
Rocio's Mexican Kitchen
Smorgasburg L.A.
Sonoratown
Surawon Tofu House
Villa's Tacos
