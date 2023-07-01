The best restaurants to try in L.A. this month include a coffeehouse-turned-wine-bar on Melrose, a Florentine sandwich shop and a sushi bar that’s supporting the WGA strike.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

It’s possible that Angelenos have never made the weather as big of a subject as we have this year, when rain greeted us at the start of the year and seemed to continue with little pause through the first quarter, with a stubborn San Francisco-like fog lingering until the solstice ushered us into the height of summer.

Now that sunny skies appear here to stay, we’re taking advantage of the city’s green spaces for grilling and outdoor feasts. Bricia Lopez, restaurateur and co-author of the cookbook “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling,” with L.A. Taco editor Javier Cabral, schooled us in her carne asada traditions at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, inviting L.A. Times Food general manager Laurie Ochoa and other friends to join in the fun, with recipes.

Columnist Jenn Harris introduced us to Armenian-style grilling from the owners of Pasadena’s Garni Meat Market, and staff photographers Jason Armond and Allen Schaben and freelancer Shelby Moore captured the global grilling traditions on view at Kenneth Hahn, Whittier Narrows and Elysian Park. Taking our attention from meat, cooking columnist Ben Mims offers Lukas Volger’s veggie burger recipes. Prefer to order takeout instead of babysitting the grill? Critic Bill Addison shares a refreshed list of the city’s best barbecue spots.

Addison also revealed Gilbert Cetina’s Holbox as The Times 2023 Restaurant of the Year, with Parks BBQ earning the prestigious 2023 Gold Award, an honor created by The Times’ late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold as a way of “honoring culinary excellence and expanding the notion of what Southern California cuisine might be.” Make it a point to visit both restaurants as your summer dining agenda gets underway, as well as the options featured in this list, spanning new tiki bars, Cajun cuisine, a resurgent vegan restaurant and more.