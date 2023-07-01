The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
It’s possible that Angelenos have never made the weather as big of a subject as we have this year, when rain greeted us at the start of the year and seemed to continue with little pause through the first quarter, with a stubborn San Francisco-like fog lingering until the solstice ushered us into the height of summer.
Now that sunny skies appear here to stay, we’re taking advantage of the city’s green spaces for grilling and outdoor feasts. Bricia Lopez, restaurateur and co-author of the cookbook “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling,” with L.A. Taco editor Javier Cabral, schooled us in her carne asada traditions at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, inviting L.A. Times Food general manager Laurie Ochoa and other friends to join in the fun, with recipes.
Columnist Jenn Harris introduced us to Armenian-style grilling from the owners of Pasadena’s Garni Meat Market, and staff photographers Jason Armond and Allen Schaben and freelancer Shelby Moore captured the global grilling traditions on view at Kenneth Hahn, Whittier Narrows and Elysian Park. Taking our attention from meat, cooking columnist Ben Mims offers Lukas Volger’s veggie burger recipes. Prefer to order takeout instead of babysitting the grill? Critic Bill Addison shares a refreshed list of the city’s best barbecue spots.
Addison also revealed Gilbert Cetina’s Holbox as The Times 2023 Restaurant of the Year, with Parks BBQ earning the prestigious 2023 Gold Award, an honor created by The Times’ late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold as a way of “honoring culinary excellence and expanding the notion of what Southern California cuisine might be.” Make it a point to visit both restaurants as your summer dining agenda gets underway, as well as the options featured in this list, spanning new tiki bars, Cajun cuisine, a resurgent vegan restaurant and more.
Saucy Chick Rotisserie/The Goat Mafia
Read about the Indian Mexican rotisserie and birria shop in Beverly Grove.
Baby Bistro
Read about the charming bistro pop-up at Hotel Normandie.
Gin Rummy
Read about the transformed tiki bar near the marina.
Mom's Haus
Read about Hollywood’s New Orleans-inspired restaurant.
Hibi
Learn about the modern Japanese restaurant in Koreatown.
Dear John's
Read about Dear John’s extended lease.
Lorenzo California
Read about Beverly Hills’ Florentine sandwich shop.
Stir Crazy
Read about Melrose’s coffee-shop-turned-wine bar.
The Royal Hawaiian
Read about Orange County’s restored tiki restaurant.
Loreto
Read about Frogtown’s new Baja-inspired seafood spot.
El Muelle 8
Read about L.A.’s best new mariscos.
Murakami
Learn about how Murakami is supporting the WGA strike.
Szechuan Mountain House
Read about Szechuan Mountain House’s expansion to Rowland Heights.
Shawarma by Avi Cue
Learn about the new Avi Cue pop-up.
Rice Chicken
Read about Koreatown’s new fried chicken spot.
Nic's on Beverly
Read about how Nic’s on Beverly avoided closure.
Supita
Read about Sawtelle’s egg tart bakery.
Kingdom Dim Sum
Read about Hollywood’s new dim sum restaurant.
