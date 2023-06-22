Arrachera Verde
Quick marinades can save your life when making carne asada. This one breaks down meat in about 30 minutes and is inspired by chimichurri — except much spicier.
In a food processor, add the basil, mint, parsley, oregano, chiles, garlic, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, vinegar and salt. Pulse until a smooth paste forms. Pat the steak dry with paper towels and place in a large bowl. Rub the paste mixture all over the meat.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Remove the meat from the refrigerator to allow it to reach room temperature before grilling, if possible. Start a charcoal or gas grill. The gas should be set to high. If using a pellet grill, preheat your grill to 450°F (230°C) for at least 15 minutes. If using charcoal, the coals should be red but entirely covered with gray ash. Remove the meat from the marinade and put it on the grill directly over the fire. Close the lid and cook, turning once, about 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Transfer the meat to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.
Slice the meat against the grain. Serve with warm tortillas and the salsa.
