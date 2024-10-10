Going to CicLAvia this weekend? 10 spots to eat or drink along the route
- Try a Scandinavian-inspired cafe, Cajun and Creole cuisine or a coffee shop with one of the city’s best breakfast burritos.
- CicLAvia’s October “Heart of L.A.” route includes hubs in Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, downtown, Chinatown and Echo Park.
Cars define Los Angeles as much as the Hollywood sign or the Pacific coastline, but that changes during CicLAvia, when sections of the city close to auto traffic with the intention of celebrating public spaces and community and encouraging good health. Sunday, Oct. 13, marks the nonprofit’s 56th open streets event, with a 7.5-mile route that includes hubs in Echo Park, Chinatown, downtown, Little Tokyo and Boyle Heights. There’s no starting or finish line and participants are invited to join via bike, skateboard, foot or other nonmotorized form of transportation, at whatever point is most convenient to them.
CicLAvia runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you have plenty of time to grab food or drink along the way. From a Chicago-themed dive bar to a historic food hall and a coffee shop with a cult-favorite breakfast burrito, here are 10 places to refuel along the route.
Piknik
Badmaash
Grand Central Market
As to the future, I direct you to the southeast corner of the building. Shiku, meaning “family” in Korean, comes from Baroo‘s Kwang Uh and Mina Park. The project revolves around an ever-changing selection of banchan and to-go meals like kimchi fried rice and bulgogi mandu. Next door to them is Fat and Flour, the pie shop (but also cookies!) from superstar baker Nicole Rucker.
Philippe the Original
Little Jewel of New Orleans
Guerrilla Cafecito
Guerrilla Tacos
The Escondite
Al & Bea's Mexican Food
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.