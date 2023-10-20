(Lucia Calfapietra / For The Times)
Your guide to the wonderful world of L.A. French fries
Even if confronted with loaded fries, I’ll do it. While still in my car after hitting a drive-through, I will be digging in prematurely at that container, my fingers probing desperately for my starchy prize, past layers of melted cheese, caramelized onions and pickles.
Reaching into a crinkly, grease-dotted bag of French fries elicits a specific type of joy. Like those claw machines at arcades, your hand roots around blindly, searching for that perfect specimen. For me, it’s long and thin with crispy golden edges, a fluffy center and coated in salt.
We are lovers of French fries in Los Angeles, and as our team has found below, many of our favorite restaurants and chefs take them quite seriously.
Give the name, you might assume that the dish at hand was invented in France, but Belgium argues that their history began in the Meuse Valley in the 1680s, when residents would substitute fried fish for potatoes during the winters when the river froze over. Though that origin story has been disputed, UNESCO added the dish to Belgium’s list of cultural treasures in 2017.
The U.S. has no stakes in its creation, but French fries nevertheless rose to become a popular side dish for meals that range from casual to fine dining. There’s record of fries being served for President Thomas Jefferson at a White House dinner in 1802, and by the 1940s, French fries were commercialized and sold frozen, a boon to the then-developing industry of fast-food chains and fast-casual diners, which Los Angeles was breeding ground to.
Within this sector of potato-derived dishes, there’s a whole world to explore — steak fries, curly fries, waffle fries, shoestring, crinkle cut, wedges, tater tots, poutine and so much more. Everyone has a differing opinion on the ideal fry consistency: Should they be crispy or soft? Fat or skinny? Do frozen fries achieve better crispness than potatoes that are chopped fresh?
No matter your preference, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fry in L.A. Here, in addition to fries hand-cut from local artisan potatoes, you can expect a range of toppings that reflect a global assortment of cuisines. On this list, you’ll find 17 of the best, most indulgent fries in Los Angeles, including options loaded with Wagyu shawarma, pastrami, chicken tikka, carne asada and more, as well as simply seasoned options that stand on their own. And no, you don’t have to share. — Danielle Dorsey
Alibi Room
Don’t let the fries’ frosty beginnings scare you off: they’re beer-battered and fried, then dusted with Korean spices and served with sesame-mayo dipping sauce; piled with cheese and caramelized kimchi; or loaded with barbecue short rib. My preference is the simplest version, which are crunchy and offer a hint of spice. Pair them with the three taco combo and don’t forget there’s a full bar to order from too. They make a great Naked and Famous.
Avi Cue
Badmaash
Bone Kettle
So it’s only natural that we see this spicy, numbing creation poured over a plate of French fries and I, for one, am here for it. If you like wet fries, disco fries or poutine, you should take a flier on the mapo tofu fries from Bone Kettle. Made with beef, as any proper mapo is, this is a generous ladling of beefy, slightly piquant gravy that leaves you with the signature gentle tingle of the Sichuan peppercorn. To stretch the poutine analogy a bit longer than warranted, think of each chunk of silky tofu as a cheese curd of sorts.
Dino's Famous Chicken
El Huero
Go Go Bird
Lesser known and just as mighty are the three fry options, all featuring hand-cut potatoes. For a simple yet tongue-tingling option, get them sprinkled with Szechuan seasoning. Or go for my favorite, the furikake fries that come with a blend of nori, red pepper, sesame seeds, salt, pepper and flour for a salty and complex flavor profile with a hint of umami. Finally, the Japanese poutine reinterprets the classic Canadian dish with gooey cheese curds, curry gravy and curls of scallion.
Heavy Handed
Johnny's West Adams
Pastrami remains the name of the game, which you can get by the pound, sandwiched between slices of marble rye from nearby Tartine, thinly sliced and packed into a French roll for a French dip, or on white corn tortillas with the usual fixings of cilantro, white onion and lime. All of these represent stellar options, but let me plead the case of the Johnny fries. You’ll find them listed under sides, but take care: these fries represent a meal. They arrive in a heavy takeout container, even if you choose to enjoy them on the umbrella-strewn parking lot patio. A small mountain of well-seasoned, just-crispy crinkle cut fries are topped with shredded Swiss cheese, a Thousand Island-inspired sauce, chopped white onion, cilantro and chunks of tender pastrami. Tackle them with a fork and pair it with a house tamarindo and mint soda (which can be optionally spiked with vodka, tequila or whiskey).
Katsu Sando
Lingua Franca
Little Jewel of New Orleans
Love Hour
Maple Block Meat Co.
Mariscos Za Za Zá
Trophies Burger Club
Wurstküche
So I was very happy to sit down with a cone of Belgian fries from Würstkuche one evening in the Arts District. Thick, piping hot, well salted and golden brown, they are practically a meal unto themselves. I also took it upon myself to try all of the dipping sauces they had available, which included barbecue sauce, chipotle ketchup, a chunky blue cheese mixture and a peanut satay-like accompaniment. I was partial to the tzatziki, which imparts a cool tanginess that works nicely with the hot, salty fries.
