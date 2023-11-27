Where to eat while you’re holiday shopping
You’ll likely find yourself at a mall in the next few weeks, shopping for holiday presents, supplies and decorations.
The mall food court was my weekend refuge as a teenager. A friend or classmate was always going or coming, so I could always catch a ride. It was a free place to hang out and the food was relatively affordable, especially on my abysmal weekly allowance.
As an adult, I try to avoid the food courts and their fluorescent lights that seem to age me more than time ever does. The steam trays full of overcooked noodles and rubbery chicken and the weary shoppers slumped over Styrofoam containers of said noodles and chicken leave much to be desired. For the most part, it’s the same short list of chains in every mall. You know the pizza one, the orange chicken one and the place with the kebabs. If that’s your jam, more power to you. The allure faded for me along with my adolescent acne.
But in advance of this year’s holiday shopping season, I put together a list of restaurants I actually enjoy visiting, that happen to be inside a mall, across the street or a short drive or walk away.
If you’re going to be stuck shopping, you should at least eat well.
Manna Cafe near the Grove
Original Farmers Market at the Grove
Yardbird at the Beverly Center
Hai Di Lao at Westfield Century City
Casaléna near Westfield Topanga
Man Eating Plant at Westfield Topanga
Max's Restaurant near Glendale Galleria and Americana at Brand
Juny's Baked at the Shops at Santa Anita
Asadero Chikali near Citadel Outlets
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Cabazon Outlets
Or there’s the Cielo steakhouse on the 27th floor, with its white tablecloths, chandeliers and a beautiful view of the nearby mountains. It’s decidedly fancier and pricier than the buffet, but if you feel like rewarding yourself, this is the place. The miso-glazed sea bass and crab cake feel extra indulgent. Both hotel dining recommendations will require a time commitment. If you’re in a rush, there’s always In-N-Out Burger down the road.
Butcher's House Brasserie near South Coast Plaza
Paradise Dynasty and Knife Pleat at South Coast Plaza
On the other side of the plaza, in the area called the Penthouse, is Knife Pleat. Tony Esnault and Yassmin Sarmadi’s French restaurant is a regular on our 101 Best Restaurants list. And if I won the lottery, I’d spend a good chunk on dinner here over any luxury goods sold at the shopping center. There’s a three-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and four- or six-course menus for dinner. It’s all highly seasonal, modern French cooking. A meal here is fine dining at the highest level, presented by a chef who is thoughtful and ever meticulous. On Saturdays, there is a tea service I’d like to visit as soon as possible, with or without the shopping.
It's a date
