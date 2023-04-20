When you don’t want to spend a lot of time or money on food, grab a carton of popcorn, stop at the Stage Door Cafe for a Mickey Mouse-shaped funnel cake or try a shawarma wrap from the Shawarma Palace cart in Avengers Campus.

12 fast, affordable and delicious food finds at Disneyland and California Adventure

With single-day tickets topping $100 for any park guest age 3 and up, a trip to Disneyland gets expensive fast. That’s not including add-ons intended to streamline your visit, like the Park Hopper pass that lets you bounce between Disneyland and California Adventure for an additional $65, or the Genie+ service that lets ride-goers jump directly into the Lightning Lane for an extra $25 per ticket per day.

During recent visits to the park, we were pleasantly surprised to find that meal pricing felt about the same as when we visited as kids, with most menu items under $15 and a much broader selection of cuisines, including allergy-friendly options available by request. In fact, the food is about the only Disneyland cost that doesn’t feel over-adjusted for inflation.

Here, we’ve gathered 12 food spots that represent the best bang for your buck at Disneyland and California Adventure. Think: layered parfaits, plates of generously sauced pasta and a steaming chorizo breakfast burrito to kick off your day. (The only healthy thing about these eateries might be the portion sizes.)

Note that menus at Disneyland change frequently. Inquire about additional options if an item isn’t available when you visit.