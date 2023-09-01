The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
September is a month of transition. School is back in session and, at least according to the calendar, summer turns to fall. Elsewhere that might mean bringing out cozy clothing and peeping the fall leaves, but here in Southern California, the arrival of autumn only indicates more stubbornly high temperatures and an anxiety-provoking fire season. At the same time, just like a kid when the last bell rings, it’s hard to not want to break away from your desk and take on the city at the end of a work day, to savor those long, balmy evenings while you can.
The silver lining of our endless summer? It’s always the right time for ice cream. L.A.’s best ice cream parlors include a century-old soda fountain, a hip-hop-themed creamery, a gelato vending machine and much more, while soft serve spots range from smashburger joints to creamy vegan goodness to New Zealand-style ice cream. In the Food section’s recent ice cream package, we highlight our favorite restaurant desserts and vegan milkshakes and give guidance on everything from the best ice cream scoopers to use at home to a ranking of every paleta flavor at Mateo’s Ice Cream and Fruit Bars. We even spotlight the figures behind our favorite frozen delights, like the Latina woman who’s infusing cultural flavors into her ice cream while promoting mental health and the fascinating characters behind neighborhood ice cream trucks.
And if you’re looking for something hearty or savory before or after dessert, our writers have you covered there too. This month’s dining hit list includes a vintage-inspired diner in downtown L.A., a sarcastic scoop shop in Echo Park, new sushi and BBQ vendors in Grand Central Market, a long-awaited pizzeria in Culver City and much more.
Best Bet
Read about the highly anticipated pizzeria from chef Jason Neroni.
Di Di
Read about Tue Nguyen’s debut restaurant.
Ubuntu
Read about Shenarri Freeman’s first L.A. restaurant.
Xuntos
Read about Sandra Cordero’s new Santa Monica tapas bar.
Justine's Wine Bar
Read more about Frogtown’s new vegan wine bar.
Fluffy McCloud's
Read about Echo Park’s newest scoop shop.
Tre Mani
Read about the lunchtime sandwich shop in Ghisallo.
Atla
Read about Enrique Olvera’s latest opening in Venice.
Denae's Diner
Check out the new hotel diner in downtown L.A.
LaaLaaPan
Read about the new wave of Indonesian restaurants in L.A.
Maple Block in Grand Central Market
Cherlato
Read about Cher’s gelato truck.
Mona Pasta Bar
Read about downtown’s new Italian restaurant.
Mr. Charlie's Venice
Read about the new Mr. Charlie’s location in Venice.
Sushi Rush in Grand Central Market
Read about the newest sushi vendor at Grand Central Market.
Smorgasbar
Read about the new bar popping up at the Row this summer and fall.
Wake and Late Pasadena
Read about Wake and Late’s expansion to Pasadena.
Bafang Dumpling Gardena
Learn about the new Bafang Dumpling location.
Wayang
Read about two of L.A.’s newest Indonesian restaurants.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.