The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

September is a month of transition. School is back in session and, at least according to the calendar, summer turns to fall. Elsewhere that might mean bringing out cozy clothing and peeping the fall leaves, but here in Southern California, the arrival of autumn only indicates more stubbornly high temperatures and an anxiety-provoking fire season. At the same time, just like a kid when the last bell rings, it’s hard to not want to break away from your desk and take on the city at the end of a work day, to savor those long, balmy evenings while you can.

The silver lining of our endless summer? It’s always the right time for ice cream. L.A.’s best ice cream parlors include a century-old soda fountain, a hip-hop-themed creamery, a gelato vending machine and much more, while soft serve spots range from smashburger joints to creamy vegan goodness to New Zealand-style ice cream. In the Food section’s recent ice cream package, we highlight our favorite restaurant desserts and vegan milkshakes and give guidance on everything from the best ice cream scoopers to use at home to a ranking of every paleta flavor at Mateo’s Ice Cream and Fruit Bars. We even spotlight the figures behind our favorite frozen delights, like the Latina woman who’s infusing cultural flavors into her ice cream while promoting mental health and the fascinating characters behind neighborhood ice cream trucks.

And if you’re looking for something hearty or savory before or after dessert, our writers have you covered there too. This month’s dining hit list includes a vintage-inspired diner in downtown L.A., a sarcastic scoop shop in Echo Park, new sushi and BBQ vendors in Grand Central Market, a long-awaited pizzeria in Culver City and much more.