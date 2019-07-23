Four Filipino desserts for coconut lovers

This week, we shared a Filipino-inspired party menu from chef Angela Dimayuga. Here are four dessert recipes, each showcasing coconut, that would taste great following her savory dishes.
Halo-halo
At Rèpublique, pastry chef
Margarita Manzke has
re-created
the halo-halo of her childhood in the Philippines.
Yes, there are a lot of components — flan, coconut gelee, passion fruit gelee, pineapple granita, watermelon granita, pandan ice cream, coconut tapioca, caramelized crisped rice, candied kumquats — but it’s a project worth tackling.
Royal Bibingka Pie
This pie combines a coconut mochi filling with a sweet cream cheese topping and a final sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Cradled in a buttery pie shell, the rich filling makes this an extra-
indulgent dessert.
Reyna Blanca
Young coconut juice and coconut milk come together in a creamy custard, which is cradled by a
bed of creamy shredded young coconut meat. A toasted rice topping adds crunch and balances the richness.
Bichu Bichu
Similar to doughnuts, these deep-fried balls of coconut milk mochi are studded with walnuts and coconut. They get a final turn in a brown sugar caramel, making them satisfyingly sticky.
