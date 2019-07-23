Four Filipino desserts for coconut lovers

This week, we shared a Filipino-inspired party menu from chef Angela Dimayuga. Here are four dessert recipes, each showcasing coconut, that would taste great following her savory dishes.

Chef Margarita Manzke shows how she makes the Filipino ice cream dessert halo halo at République.

Halo-halo

At Rèpublique, pastry chef Margarita Manzke has re-created the halo-halo of her childhood in the Philippines. Yes, there are a lot of components — flan, coconut gelee, passion fruit gelee, pineapple granita, watermelon granita, pandan ice cream, coconut tapioca, caramelized crisped rice, candied kumquats — but it’s a project worth tackling.

Coconut, cream cheese and cheddar come together in this delicious pie. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times )

Royal Bibingka Pie

This pie combines a coconut mochi filling with a sweet cream cheese topping and a final sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Cradled in a buttery pie shell, the rich filling makes this an extra- indulgent dessert.

Crunchy toasted rice tops this creamy custard. (Ann Johansson / Los Angeles Times)

Reyna Blanca

Young coconut juice and coconut milk come together in a creamy custard, which is cradled by a bed of creamy shredded young coconut meat. A toasted rice topping adds crunch and balances the richness.

Crisp and caramelized, these coconut fritters have walnuts inside too. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Bichu Bichu

Similar to doughnuts, these deep-fried balls of coconut milk mochi are studded with walnuts and coconut. They get a final turn in a brown sugar caramel, making them satisfyingly sticky.

