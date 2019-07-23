When chef Angela Dimayuga was eating her way through Singapore, she tasted a noodle dish at a hawker stand that was a cross between wonton soup and mazemen, Japanese broth-less ramen that’s mixed just before eating. A seafood and pork broth takes the place of sauce for the noodles and is served alongside for dipping. Dimayuga set out to create her own version, incorporating spices that traveled along the trade route through Southeast Asia.

The full effect of this composed dish is impressive and delicious — chile-laced noodles are swirled in a soup with nubs of herb-flecked pork. But each component is flavorful enough to stand on its own. The broth should be your new base for any soup. The pork soup feels light while satisfying with big flavors, and the noodles may become your go-to weeknight dinner when you’re craving spicy-snack-like intensity. The sauce is funky and salty from the shrimp paste and crunchy hot with chile crisp.

Spicy Shrimp Paste Noodles With Charred Onion-Herb Broth

15 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Ingredients

Charred Onion Broth



1 pound ground pork (80/20)

Kosher salt

1 cup finely chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

½ cup minced Chinese chives

Spicy Shrimp Paste Noodles



Asian fried garlic chips, for serving (optional)

Instructions

