Food

The Taste, our annual three-day food festival over Labor Day weekend, is back

The Taste
Guests roam the Paramount Studios backlot during the Los Angeles Times’ Taste event.
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
7 AM
The Taste, the Los Angeles Times’ annual Labor Day weekend food festival, begins Friday night at the Paramount Studios backlot in Hollywood.

The festival celebrates the city’s diverse culinary scene with unlimited tastes from some of L.A.'s best chefs and restaurants including Osteria Mozza, Burritos La Palma, the Manufactory, Sichuan Impression, Lasa, Guelaguetza, the Bazaar, Ronan, Chichen Itza and Triple Beam Pizza.

The three-night event will also include demos and talks with chefs and members of the newspaper’s Food staff.

On Friday, Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson and Cooking Editor Genevieve Ko will demonstrate how to build a boba cake, and the Pasta Sisters’ Paola Da Re and Giorgia Sinatra, along with Chiara Soldati of La Scolca will host an Italian cooking demo and wine discussion.

On Saturday, Jazz Singsanong and Sugar Sungkamee from Jitlada in Thai Town will host a cooking demo; later that evening, Ototo’s Courtney Kaplan will discuss sake.

On Sunday, there will be cooking demonstrations from Jorge Alvarez-Tostado and Victor Delgado, the duo behind downtown taqueria Tacos 1986; Chris Bianco of Tartine Bianco at the Manufactory; and Teresa Montaño of Otoño in Highland Park. There also will be a mocktail demonstration with Tobin Shea, a bartender at Redbird.

All three evenings will feature plenty of sips from wineries, breweries and distilleries. Find more information and buy tickets at events.latimes.com/taste/los-angeles/.

Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section. She has a bachelor’s in literary journalism from the UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Harris covers restaurant news, dining trends, chefs and cocktails. She’s also the unofficial fried chicken queen of Los Angeles. She once visited 22 bars and restaurants in a single day for a story. If you want to see what she’s eating now, follow her @Jenn_Harris_ on Instagram. 
