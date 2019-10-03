Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Drink Me: Whiskey tastings and a disco dance party at this new speakeasy in DTLA

la-fo-queenberry-002.JPG
The bar at the Queensberry in Downtown Los Angeles.
(James Tran and Olivia Beal)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
7 AM
Share

The Queensberry is a new speakeasy in the former Honeycut space in downtown L.A. I won’t spoil the fun of the secret entrance. Just know that once you find the door, you descend down a steep, dark staircase and into a bunker with dueling personalities: One room is where you take a date for a quiet postdinner drink; the back area, called the Copa Room, is a dance party.

The more refined first space is bedazzled with gold-trim mirrored ceilings, black-and-gold patterned wallpaper, black-and-gold carpet and black tufted booths. The vibe is luxe and so is the cocktail list, though beverage director Scott Cushman prefers they skew tiki once in a while. There’s the Revolver, an eye-widening concoction of rye, house-made coffee liquor and orange bitters. And you can ask for a tableside old-fashioned, which involves your choice of whiskey (the bar boasts a single bottle from each of the 50 states) and wood. Your bartender will use a tiny smoking gun and place your drink in a glass box full of smoke before handing it over. And your diamond-shaped ice cube will be stamped with either the bar’s logo or an outline of Cushman’s face.

In the Copa Room, you’ll find a disco tile dance floor lit up beneath your feet. On this side of the bar there’s a DJ and cocktails on draft to keep the line moving and the dance floor full. You can order each drink as a single cocktail or as part of a flight, with libations like the Humuhumunukunukuapua’a, made with gin, pineapple, almond and bitters.

The front room turns into a whiskey tasting bar after 10:30 p.m. Reservations are required for booths in both rooms.

Advertisement

819 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, circa93.com/the-queensberry

Food
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section. She has a bachelor’s in literary journalism from the UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Harris covers restaurant news, dining trends, chefs and cocktails. She’s also the unofficial fried chicken queen of Los Angeles. She once visited 22 bars and restaurants in a single day for a story. If you want to see what she’s eating now, follow her @Jenn_Harris_ on Instagram. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement