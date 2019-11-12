Marco? Polo! Coastal Italian fare in Silver Lake

Openings

Marco? Polo!

Marco Polo opens Nov. 15 at the new Silver Lake Pool & Inn. Chef Casey Lane consulted on the coastal Italian menu, which include salt-roasted whole branzino, rigatoni fra’diavola and kanpachi with leche de tigre.

4141 Santa Monica Blvd., Silver Lake, (323) 486-7176, marcopolola.com

M. is for dinner

Advertisement

Melissa Perello, who earned Michelin stars at the restaurants Fifth Floor, Frances and Octavia in San Francisco, will open M. Georgina on Nov. 12 at the Row DTLA. Dishes on her opening menu include farro mafaldine, baked surf clam diavolo and lamb sausage a la churrascaria with blistered Nardello peppers.

777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, (213) 334-4113, mgeorgina.com

Halal tacos in the SFV

Tacos el Cholo is open in Northridge. The stand sells Tijuana-style tacos made with halal meats, including carne asada, chicken, beef chorizo and al pastor.

Advertisement

18108 Parthenia St., Northridge, (323) 398 9185, instagram.com/tacos_el_cholo

Smash-and-grab

Mr. Patties is open in Glendale. The spy-themed stand sells double smashburgers made with 100% USDA prime beef, plus fries and shakes.

5720 San Fernando Road, Glendale, instagram.com/mr.patties

Into the blue

The Blue Burro is open in Long Beach. The menu includes tacos, carne asada breakfast burritos, adobada fries and blue-tinted horchata milkshakes.

5726 E. 7th St., Long Beach, (562) 498-0287, eatblueburro.com

Roll model

Advertisement

The HRB Experience is open in downtown L.A. for sushi handrolls, sashimi and sake. A Westfield Century City location is due later this year.

529 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 618-4430, thehrbexperience.com

Porno for Cairos

Shawerma Hub is open in Reseda. The Pornhub-inspired Egyptian food stand sells beef shawarma wraps, tacos, fries and buns.

7601 Reseda Blvd., Reseda, (818) 818-1621, instagram.com/shawerma_hub

Locala color

The Kobe street dog, a bacon-wrapped beef hot dog with Gruyere cheese and mustard seed on a brioche bun, from Locala. (Mayfair Hotel)

Locala is open at the Mayfair Hotel in Westlake with Spago vet Karo Patpatyan in the kitchen. The aggressively eclectic menu includes oxtail tostadas with Calabrian chile oil, Spanish octopus aguachile with young coconut, pork belly banh mi, and chocolate churros with horchata anglaise.

1256 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 632-1200, mayfairla.com/locala-kitchen-bar

Advertisement

Tempura in Torrance

Carlos Pinto, formerly at tempura specialist Hannosuke, has opened Tendon Tempura Carlos Jr. in Torrance. Tempura bowl selections include shrimp, king crab and white fish.

1510 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance, instagram.com/tempuracarlosjr

Why they call it the Brews

The Brews Hall is now open at Del Amo in Torrance. The space houses two breweries — Buzzrock Brewing Co. and George Lopez Brewing Co. — and restaurants including Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, a wing-and-chicken-sandwich spot called Chicken the Way I Like It, and the Herd, serving burgers and shakes.

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance, (310) 294-9838, thebrewshall.com

Cocktails of unusually sized names

Pretty Dirty will open Nov. 13 inside of 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock. Drinks at the cocktail-bar-within-a-cocktail-bar include Atari Horror Vacui with white dog brandy, carrot cream, passion fruit, pineapple and Islay whiskey, and the Throes of Brutalism (Bétron Brut) with mezcal, artichoke, sweet vermouth, pepper and grapefruit oils. Reservations are suggested.

2136 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, prettydirtyla.com

Pork ribs on a bridge

Xiang La Hui is open in Alhambra. The Sichuan menu includes grilled lamb chops or pork ribs served on a miniature wooden bridge, plus garlic-crusted crab, Chongqing fried chicken and fish with pickled vegetable soup.

621 W. Main St., Alhambra, (626) 703-4165, xiang-la-hui.business.site

Top ramen

Ramen Kitakata Ban Nai has a new location in Fountain Valley. The ramen chain, which originates in Japan, serves Kitakata-style ramen with chewy noodles and chasu in a slow-cooked pork broth.

18884 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, (714) 884-3124, ramenbannai.com

Mouth-to-south

South L.A. Café is open in Exposition Park. The menu at the community-minded café includes lattes, flat whites, bear claws, croissants, Danishes and cold drinks, including a milkshake/frappucino hybrid dubbed the L.A. Freeze.

3991 S. Western Blvd., Exposition Park, (213) 260-0633, southlacafe.com

A king is born. A dumpling king.

Dumpling King is open in Temple City. There are 15 dumplings on the menu, including one with pumpkin and shrimp, along with dishes such as pig ear in chili sauce, spicy lamb noodle soup, liquor-soaked chicken and spicy fish casserole.

10689 Lower Azusa Road, Temple City, (626) 416-5343

An El Monte buffet full of faux meats

Sweet Veggie is open in El Monte with a self-serve buffet of vegetarian Chinese and Taiwanese dishes. You’ll find faux popcorn chicken, wings, dim sum, sushi and shrimp rolls among the many options.

10478 Valley Blvd., El Monte, (626) 453-8876, facebook.com/SweetVeggieLA

Closings

Enzo & Angela is closed in Brentwood. The restaurant was opened in 2005 by Deirdre Angela Battarra, the daughter of actress Angela Lansbury, and her chef husband, Enzo.

Kura is closing Nov. 26 in West Hollywood to make room for the construction of a new mixed-use development designed by Frank Gehry.

Extras

White truffle ice cream profiteroles with salted caramel from Trois Mec. (Capra Photography)

Trois Mec is currently reprising its Table d’hôte dinners through Nov. 30. The multicourse, family-style meals feature a multitude of traditional French dishes, including pot-au-feu with bone marrow flan, smoked salmon rillettes, scallop quenelle and white truffle ice cream profiteroles with salted caramel.

716 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, (323) 484-8588, resy.com/cities/la/trois-mec

Kevin Lee, formerly of cocktail bar the Wolves, is bringing Radio Room back to the Edison in downtown. The recurring event will welcome and celebrate bartenders and owners from “the world’s 50 best bars,” with events also held at Clifton’s Republic and the Edison’s location in Florida.