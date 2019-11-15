Better-than-boxed classic bread stuffing gets a vegan makeover

The classic stuffing combination of sauteed onion and celery with toasted bread gets its buttery taste here from nutritional yeast, which you can buy online or in grocery stores. Look for a crusty loaf of French bread with a hearty texture. Don’t use soft, squishy “French bread” loaves or a baguette, which can be too mushy or chewy, respectively. If your bread is too soft to cut into neat cubes, toast ½-inch slices until golden, let cool, then cube.

Country Stuffing with Lots of Celery

1 hour. Serves 12

Ingredients



¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil, plus more

¼ cup everyday extra-virgin olive oil

1 large brown onion, finely diced

5 large celery stalks, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons poultry seasoning

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 cups vegetable stock

9 cups ½-inch crustless bread cubes (from one 1-pound loaf)

1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped

Instructions



Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a 2 ½- to 3-quart shallow baking dish with oil. Heat both oils in a Dutch oven or large saucepot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the celery is brighter in color and a little tender, about 10 minutes. Add the poultry seasoning and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the nutritional yeast and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Add the bread and parsley and fold until the bread is evenly moistened and everything is well-distributed. Season again with salt and pepper and spread the stuffing in an even layer in the prepared dish. Bake until the top is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Make ahead: You can stop at Step 3 and keep the unbaked stuffing in the baking dish covered tightly with plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 4 hours or or refrigerated for up to 2 days. If chilled, bake the stuffing for 10 to 15 minutes longer.