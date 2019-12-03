Queso dip and fried chicken sandwiches? All Day Baby

Openings

Mouth of the South

All Day Baby is open in Silver Lake from the owners of Here’s Looking at You. The diner-influenced menu includes smoked beef ribs with horseradish confit, patty melts, fried chicken sandwiches and a smoked beef-and-cheese sandwich.

3200 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, alldaybabyla.com

The polo express

Persian restaurant Toranj is open in Westwood. The menu includes gheymeh stew, albaloo polo, lamb shank simmered in saffron sauce and charbroiled filet mignon kebab.

10861 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood, toranjrestaurant.com

Frog town

Mr. Frog is now open in Rowland Heights. The specialty is fresh bullfrog stew, served in group-sized dry pots and available in eight flavors.

18347 Colima Road, Rowland Heights, (626) 820-9172

Streetside burritos

Curb Grill is open in Sun Valley. The streetside stand makes breakfast burritos Mondays through Saturdays, with ingredients such as steak, bacon and chorizo.

10903 Sherman Way, Sun Valley, (818) 400-1844, instagram.com/curbgrill

That’s Corny

Corny Boyz is open outside of the Classic Car Wash in Northridge for esquite bowls and elote on a stick topped with ingredients such as Hot Cheetos and Takis crumbs, chamoy, cereal and a proprietary sweet glaze. The stand also offers delivery via Postmates.

10242 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, instagram.com/cornyboyz

Arcade shire

The Boomer pizza with cremini and button mushrooms, chili flake, EVOO, Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta. (Valentina Cytrynowicz)

Game Over Pizza opens Friday in Hollywood. The arcade and restaurant, located next to the owners’ Adults Only bar, serves traditional and square pies with toppings such as pickled chiles and ranch dressing made from scratch. Games include Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam and Street Fighter II.

7065 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 378-5076, gameoverpizza.la

Marfa meets L.A. on Virgil

Crispy chicken sandwich with coleslaw from Tanka. (Mike Mora)

Tanka is now open in East Hollywood. The menu, which is influenced by Latin American recipes as well as the owners’ restaurant in Marfa, Texas, includes slow-roasted pork tacos in charred corn tortillas, burgers with bacon maple slaw, pork nachos and fluke crudo with leche de tigre.

611 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood, (323) 741-0001, tankarestaurant.com

Flame on

Flamin’ Chick is now open in the evening for Nashville-style hot chicken inside Oxnard Coffee Shop in Van Nuys. Menu items include burritos, tacos, tenders and burgers with hot chicken available in five levels of heat.

14811 Oxnard St., Van Nuys, (818) 512-1012, instagram.com/flaminchick

Love the dough

Pumpkin spice McConnell’s ice cream marbleized with Edoughble’s snicker-dude cookie dough, topped with graham crackers and torched marshmallow. (Audrey Ma)

Edoughble will open its first bricks-and-mortar location on Dec. 9 in Beverlywood. Previously an online-only and wholesale business, the store will offer 10 flavors of raw cookie dough, including peanut butter, espresso chip and s’mores, with McConnell’s ice cream or vegan soft-serve, as well as baked cookies and chocolate-dipped cookie dough.

2625 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverlywood, (424) 326-9123, edoughble.com

A Oax to remember

A nameless stand offering daily Oaxacan specialties is open on weekends in Sawtelle. Located in front of the strip mall housing Kato and Monte Albán, dishes include Oaxacan-style pork tacos on Friday nights and molotes with chorizo and potato on Saturdays.

11917 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle

Hot Cheetos tortillas are here

Mr. Ardilla Mexican Restaurant & Sports Bar is open in East L.A. Menu items include handmade sopes with suadero, camarones a la diabla, micheladas and tacos on Hot Cheetos tortillas with meats including asada, cabeza and buche.

5862 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles, (323) 430-4100, instagram.com/mrardillarestaurant

Sticky situation

Brandini Toffee is open at Westfield Century City. The business, which grew from a fundraiser the founders held when they were trying to go on a high school trip to Italy, specializes in almond toffee, available in a variety of recipes and gift boxes, including toffee ice cream bars.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City, (760) 200-1598, brandinitoffee.com

Get bento

Build-your-own-bento-box restaurant Supertoro will open its second location on Dec. 9 in Hollywood.

1542 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood, thesupertoro.com

Closings

BurgerIM recently closed after 6 months in Beverly Hills.

Extras

Cassell’s Hamburgers will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a week of guest chef collaborations, beginning Wednesday with Nancy Silverton. Other participating chefs include Jude Parra of Majordomo on Friday and “Top Chef” star Ilan Hall and burger expert George Motz on Saturday.

3600 W. 6th St., Koreatown, (213) 387-5502, cassellshamburgers.com

Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza will cook from her new book, “Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico,” at Lucques on Sunday. Dishes will include goat neck barbacoa tacos and chicken in a creamy chipotle sauce.

8474 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 655-6277, lucques.com/book-club.html