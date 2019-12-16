The Manufactory at the Row DTLA closes abruptly after less than a year

After less than 11 months, one of L.A.’s most ambitious and expensive restaurant projects in years has abruptly closed.

The Manufactory — a 40,000-square-foot mega-complex downtown that included the restaurants Tartine Bianco and Alameda Supper Club; a marketplace selling baked goods and prepared foods; a takeout window for coffee and ice cream; and a coffee roastery — closed all but its wholesale bakery operations Monday, according to co-owner Chad Robertson.

“I’ve agonized over it for months,” he said. “But it’s just a responsible business decision because it’s been a challenge to pay our staff and purveyors. It was losing money,” he said of the restaurants, “and other things were making money — and that’s a no-brainer, that’s Business 101.”

There were signs of trouble almost from the start at the Manufactory, a collaboration between Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt of Tartine Bakery in San Francisco and Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. It opened in January after a two-year-long buildout and was the flagship of the Row DTLA complex, itself a sprawling hub of restaurants, stores and offices on Alameda Street.

Despite considerable hype, the two restaurants were rarely busy. Customers seemed confused by the unwieldy nature of the Manufactory, with its multiple and sometimes overlapping concepts that were hard to distinguish from one another, or turned off by its location inside the fortress-like Row.

“It was kind of a shock to me that L.A. doesn’t want to go downtown in the summer,” Robertson said. The Manufactory had been counting on a steady stream of customers during the work week, but several office spaces remain unoccupied at the Row, which sees its largest crowds during the Sunday Smorgasburg market.

“Generally speaking people don’t go during the week,” he said. “We built an amazing space, but L.A. didn’t come to the Eastside in the time we needed them to.”



Tartine Bianco quietly ended dinner service in September before closing for good last month; at the time, Bianco said he would turn the restaurant into the first Los Angeles location of his famed pizzeria.

When reached by phone Monday night, the chef said: “I’ve been better. It’s been a long day.”

Bianco said he still planned to open his pizzeria in L.A. but was uncertain if it would go into the Manufactory space or a different location within the Row.

“I can only say that I will have a Pizzeria Bianco in Los Angeles. That’s personal to me,” he said. “Is Chris Bianco leaving town? No way.”

Chris Bianco in West Hollywood in 2016. (Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Diageo)

A spokeswoman for Row owner Atlas Capital Group could not be reached.

Robertson said Tartine still leases 13,000 square feet of space downtown, “so even after closing the parts we did today, we are still the biggest tenant at the Row.” He said he, Bianco and other partners were working together to find new tenants to fill out the rest of the Manufactory space and alluded to interest from high-profile chefs.

“There are some things we’re talking about that could happen that would make me think all this brain damage was worth it,” Robertson said. “I’m optimistic to a fault, obviously, but I still believe in it.”

Robertson and Prueitt’s Tartine Sycamore, a casual daytime-only restaurant, remains open in Hollywood. Tartine Silver Lake and Tartine Santa Monica “will be open in the next 60 days,” Robertson said. Dan Rabilwongse, who was raised in Silver Lake and worked at Hayato, Bouchon and Tsubaki, will be the chef at Tartine Silver Lake. The company’s five locations in the Bay Area and four in Seoul are unaffected.

Tartine breads and other baked goods will continue to be available at Whole Foods markets in downtown, West Hollywood, Glendale and Burbank.

The exterior of the Manufactory.

(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Some Manufactory workers appeared to have been caught off guard by the decision.

“One week before Christmas, @tartinebakery at the Manufactory decided to let its entire staff go when they showed up for work today. Lest you think cold-hearted misers only appear in Dickens’ novels,” tweeted Ana Maria Montoya on Monday afternoon. When reached by phone, she said her boyfriend worked in the marketplace as a retail employee and was laid off during a company meeting mid-morning.

The layoffs, Robertson said, were particularly difficult and he’s trying to move some workers to other positions at the company.

“I had a great team and I lost all of them. It’s not because anybody did anything wrong,” he said. “We just miscalculated with the timing of the restaurants.”