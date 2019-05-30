In one mega-complex, the Manufactory L.A. has many culinary experiences

Every morning at 7:30 a.m., the small walk-up window at the Manufactory slides open for business, presenting a surprisingly wide and tempting menu of options. There is the custom coffee menu, of course, featuring a selection of filtered and cold-brew drinks made with beans sourced from smallholder producers around the world and roasted in the building. There is the daily selection of pastries; the sugar- and cinnamon-encrusted Morning Bun usually sells out first, but the almond-filled frangipane croissant is a delicious backup option. Should you ever have ice cream for breakfast? You should strongly consider it here. The Window may be the only place in downtown L.A. where you can find fior di latte soft serve, an ultra-creamy milk ice cream made using buffalo milk. There is a seasonally rotating menu of fruity sorbets, but if you’re anything like me, you may develop an unhealthy attachment to the Window’s butter croissant ice cream, which tastes exactly as you might hope — the thick, intensely creamy treat has a rich, praline-like sweetness that nearly ruins you for the real thing. Come early: The window closes every day at 4:30 p.m. — P.E.