Hot chicken spot Hotville Chicken & Chops, cocktail bar Death & Co. and Patxi’s Pizza open around L.A.

The chicken formerly known as Prince’s

Hotville Chicken & Chops is open at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from Kim Prince, whose family founded Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville. The menu includes whole fried hot chicken, mac and cheese, “kaleslaw” and Key lime pie.

4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4835, hotvillechicken.com

Death, we’re on it

Death & Co., the 13-year-old cocktail bar in the East Village in Manhattan, is now open downtown. Death & Co.’s menu includes duck confit agnolotti, Wagyu beef with chanterelle foam, and scallop crudo with persimmon shrub. Drinks include the Kingston Americano with Campari, overproof rum and grapefruit soda.

818 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (213) 224-6513, deathandcompany.com

Cocktail bar Death & Co. is now open in the Arts District. (Eric Medsker)

Ye area

Ye Stage & Tea is open in Koreatown. The teahouse offers traditional service, with varieties such as lotus leaf, mugwort, beet, yuja and persimmon leaf tea, along with local art and live performances.

450 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 400-0309, yestageandtea.com

Soba thoughts

Kazan is open in Beverly Hills from chef Ryu Isobe, founder of Tatsu Ramen. The Japanese restaurant offers house-made soba noodles in five styles, as well as chashu wontons, tempura shrimp and mixed noodles with lamb chops.

111 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 512-9101, facebook.com/Kazan-Beverly-Hills

Baby, it’s Auld inside

The Auld Fella is open in Culver City. The menu at this Irish steakhouse includes bangers and mash, Guinness pie, Galway Bay mussels, Wagyu hanger steak and porterhouse steak.

9375 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (424) 361-5100, theauldfella.com

Rolling in the deep dish

Patxi’s Pizza is open at L.A. Live for Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. The chain, which has locations throughout the West, also serves dishes such as piadina, sandwiches, thin-crust pizza and dessert pizza.

1011 S. Figueroa St., Ste. B115, Los Angeles, (213) 999-9414, patxispizza.com/

T.J. tacos in Glendale

Todo Bien Taqueria is open in Glendale. The stand sells Tijuana-style birria de res in tacos and quesatacos every Saturday and Sunday night.

6514 San Fernando Road, Glendale, instagram.com/todobienla

Rebelde yell

Cafe Rebelde is open in Boyle Heights. Drinks include a mocha Mexica, flor de naranja latte, jamaica tonic and cortaditos.

3025 Wabash Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 685-5353, elcaferebelde.com

Hot chicken, meet breakfast burrito

Cluck & Blaze recently opened in Long Beach for hot chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, breakfast burritos, mac and cheese, and waffles.

4501 E. Carson St., Long Beach, (562) 399-9596, cluckandblaze.com

Mini-mart

Mini Birriera is open in Compton on Saturdays and Sundays for Tijuana-style birria de res in tacos, mulitas and consommé.

2244 N. Bullis Road, Compton, instagram.com/minibirrieria

Fried and seek

Hyunghoon Tendon is open in Koreatown for tempura donburi. Tempura rice bowl options include deep fried shrimp, squid, chicken and root vegetables.

450 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/hyunghoon_us

Pablito’s becomes a real restaurant

Pablito’s Peruvian Tacos opened its first bricks-and-mortar location in Burbank last week. The menu includes tacos, mulitas and quesatacos with lomo saltado, pollo a la brasa and Peruvian chicharrón.

3803 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank, (818) 966-8535, pablitostacos.com

This Eszett

Eszett is now open in Silver Lake. The restaurant and wine bar’s menu features glazed local cod with Tokyo turnips; steak tartare with pistachio, horseradish and egg jam; and pork chops with speck, persimmon and fennel.

3510 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 522-6323, eszettla.com

Numbers running

Numbers is open in Koreatown. The sports bar and lounge has fried baby back ribs, animal-style tater tots, bacon-wrapped hot dogs and fried pickles on its menu.

3500 W. 6th St., Los Angeles,numberssportsbar.com

Bo knows BBQ

Bo Daddy’s BBQ is open in downtown. The Southern barbecue restaurant offers smoked tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork and links, along with smoked cheesesteak sandwiches, mango coleslaw and peach cobbler.

1415 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, (213) 536-5210, instagram.com/bodaddysbbqdtla

Happy family

Happy Valley Village is open in Hacienda Heights for cuisine from northeast China. The menu includes pickled cabbage stewed with pork belly, lamb spine stew, goose stew and stewed live fish with tofu.

1655 S. Azusa Ave., Hacienda Heights, (626) 363-7268, facebook.com/HVVLA

Burger & Fries: the pizza

Gino’s East recently opened in Sherman Oaks. The Chicago import sells deep-dish pizza, with options such as the Meaty Legend with pepperoni, sausage, bacon and Canadian bacon; and the Burger & Fries with ground beef, pickles and French fries.

12924 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, (818) 788-5050, ginoseast.com

This is Zhou we do it

Zhou’s Guilin Rice Noodle is open in Monterey Park for Guilin-style rice noodle soup, with options such as beef and crispy pork, pork rib, and beef and intestine.

206 S. Garfield Ave., Monterey Park

CLOSINGS

Jodi Maroni’s Sausage Kingdom is closed after 40 years on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Ago is closed after 22 years in West Hollywood. The restaurant was originally opened in a partnership between chef Agostino Sciandri and actor Robert De Niro.

Osteria Cal Mare is closed after two years at Beverly Center.

Jaffa West 3rd is closed after nearly two years in Beverly Grove.

EXTRAS

A new location of San Pedro Fish Market is coming to Long Beach, with plans to open in the Alamitos Bay Marina in early 2020.

sanpedrofish.com

Union is now offering weekend brunch in Pasadena. The menu includes deviled eggs with blue crab, stuffed shells, smoked ham steak, charred octopus rolls, coffee cake and house-made donuts.

37 E. Union St., Pasadena, (626) 795-5841, unionpasadena.com

Chef Ricardo Zarate is adding his Peruvian touch to new menus at Mama Lion in Koreatown, which will debut next month.