Food

Father’s Office is opening a third location in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday

A man walks past the new Father’s Office restaurant location in the Arts District.
The menu at the new downtown Father’s Office will add more vegetarian options.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
6 AM
Back in 1999, chef Sang Yoon’s loaded, fancy Office burger delivered Los Angeles into the gastropub era when it debuted at the original Father’s Office in Santa Monica. (It is made with dry-aged beef, caramelized onion, applewood bacon, arugula, Gruyere and Maytag blue cheese on a toasted roll; the restaurant does not accommodate requests for any alteration to the burger’s formulation under any circumstances.)

Yoon said that 80% of the downtown menu will be the same as what you’ll find at the other locations. (The second Father’s Office opened in Culver City in 2008.) He’s adding a patty melt, a plant-based burger, more vegetarian options and “a strange version of a tamale.”

The interior of the Father’s Office restaurant in the Arts District
Interior of chef Sang Yoon’s new Father’s Office location in downtown Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The restaurant is located in the Garey Building retail and residential complex in the Arts District, behind the Hauser & Wirth gallery. At 5,100 square feet, the downtown location is significantly larger than any of Yoon’s other restaurants; there’s a private room for parties and a plan to open a pick-up window that will open onto the courtyard patio the restaurant faces.

Despite the new location and menu additions, he said one thing won’t change:

“Still no ketchup.”

Another interior view of the Father’s Office in the Arts District
Interior of chef Sang Yoon’s new Father’s Office location in Downtown L.A.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

905 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, fathersoffice.com

Food
Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
