Father’s Office is opening a third location in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday

Back in 1999, chef Sang Yoon’s loaded, fancy Office burger delivered Los Angeles into the gastropub era when it debuted at the original Father’s Office in Santa Monica. (It is made with dry-aged beef, caramelized onion, applewood bacon, arugula, Gruyere and Maytag blue cheese on a toasted roll; the restaurant does not accommodate requests for any alteration to the burger’s formulation under any circumstances.)

Yoon said that 80% of the downtown menu will be the same as what you’ll find at the other locations. (The second Father’s Office opened in Culver City in 2008.) He’s adding a patty melt, a plant-based burger, more vegetarian options and “a strange version of a tamale.”

Interior of chef Sang Yoon’s new Father’s Office location in downtown Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The restaurant is located in the Garey Building retail and residential complex in the Arts District, behind the Hauser & Wirth gallery. At 5,100 square feet, the downtown location is significantly larger than any of Yoon’s other restaurants; there’s a private room for parties and a plan to open a pick-up window that will open onto the courtyard patio the restaurant faces.

Advertisement

Despite the new location and menu additions, he said one thing won’t change:

“Still no ketchup.”

Interior of chef Sang Yoon’s new Father’s Office location in Downtown L.A. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

905 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, fathersoffice.com