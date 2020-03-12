L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says don’t go out to eat, but do order delivery

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, consider ordering delivery instead of going out to eat, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a press conference Thursday.

“If you were going to go out to dinner, maybe you don’t go out to dinner,” the mayor said. “But order out at that restaurant. Let’s prop up those local businesses that are here in Los Angeles.”

A number of restaurants around town are prepared. Josef Centeno, chef-owner of Baco Mercat, Bar Ama and Orsa & Winston in downtown L.A. and Ama Cita in Culver City, will start offering new heat-and-serve dishes on Friday.

“We encourage anyone who doesn’t feel great to stay home and order food for delivery or pickup via @trycaviar or by calling the restaurants,” Centeno wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Advertisement

Antico, Chad Colby’s Italian restaurant in Larchmont, is now offering a limited takeout menu.

“We’ve noticed a lot of cancellations, which means you want our food but are concerned with public gatherings,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “We totally understand and got you covered!”

Michael’s Santa Monica is also pushing a new delivery and takeout menu in light of recent events. The restaurant is completing its sign-up with Caviar now, and the menu should be available next week.

Gwen, Curtis Stone’s meat-centric Hollywood restaurant, plans to launch a home delivery option next week. Delivery has been in the works for a while, but a representative for the restaurant said that due to recent events, the process was expedited.

