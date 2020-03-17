The Bucket List is going on hiatus. But we’ll be back with more fried chicken!

In light of recent events, we’ve decided to put “The Bucket List” on hiatus. We’ll continue to eat as much fried chicken as we can, via delivery, takeout and curbside drop-off. Until we meet up for wings again, we hope everyone stays calm, healthy and safe.
And if you’re craving fried chicken right now, the following restaurants were on previous episodes of the show, and are now offering delivery and or takeout: Hotville Chicken, Tokyo Fried Chicken Company, Broaster Kitchen, Tastetea, Kismet Rotisserie (the fried chicken sandwich from their sister restaurant Kismet was on the show!), Chef Kang’s Sul Box, E.P. & L.P. and the SNCC food truck.