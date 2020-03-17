The Bucket List is going on hiatus. But we’ll be back with more fried chicken!

During mandated dine-in closures, these restaurants are offering takeout and delivery as the coronavirus pandemic keeps Los Angeles close to home.

In light of recent events, we’ve decided to put “The Bucket List” on hiatus. We’ll continue to eat as much fried chicken as we can, via delivery, takeout and curbside drop-off. Until we meet up for wings again, we hope everyone stays calm, healthy and safe.

