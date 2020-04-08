Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

The internet says you should use soap to clean your groceries. Don’t listen.

Soap dispenser
Fill that soapy sink with dirty dishes, not fresh food.
(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
April 8, 2020
1:54 PM
Share

According to the CDC, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.

Given the continued uncertainty and anxiety around coronavirus, the natural response is a desire to protect ourselves in every possible way. For many, that has meant washing produce with dish soap, antibacterial wipes, disinfecting sprays and other household cleaners.

There is only one word I need to address those practices: Don’t.

Because what we do know for certain is that cleaning products aren’t meant for human consumption. Yes, there was a viral video of a doctor doing it — but he has since taken it down and renounced the practice.

Advertisement

In a story I wrote about how to wash fruits and vegetables, I concluded with a quote from a food scientist who suggested the practice, and I regretfully left the option of doing the same up to you. I apologize for not explicitly stating that you should not, so I removed that quote and am emphatic about it now: Do not use dish soap or other household cleaners to wash your produce.

Food
How to wash fruits and vegetables during the coronavirus crisis
Navel oranges
Food
How to wash fruits and vegetables during the coronavirus crisis
If you’re worried about coronavirus on fresh produce, you don’t need to be, especially if you follow these tips for washing fruits and vegetables.

The FDA and USDA say you should not wash produce with soap; a peer-reviewed publication from UC Davis explains that antibacterial soap and dish detergent residues can remain on the produce.

Perhaps more convincing are messages from the companies and organizations that would financially benefit from increased soap and produce sales. In the material safety data sheet of Dawn dishwashing detergents, it states: “Ingestion: May result in nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.”

Advertisement

Dr. Max Teplitski, chief science officer of the Produce Marketing Association, instructs, “Wash produce only immediately before consumption. Do not spray it with household chemicals, do not wash produce with soap or laundry bleach.” Laundry bleach has additives not allowed for food contact or human consumption. Additionally, Teplitski notes that there are “a number of peer-reviewed studies” that consistently show “there is no statistically significant difference in the removal of viral particles from produce surfaces using running water and scrubbing versus using food-grade surfactants (detergents).”

Food
Coronavirus or not, keep your kitchen clean. Pro tips from our cooking editor
Kitchen
Food
Coronavirus or not, keep your kitchen clean. Pro tips from our cooking editor
Here are eight tips for cooking clean in your own kitchen to prevent germs from spreading and to make the cooking process more pleasurable.

Also, just because the question has come in from numerous readers: If it is safe to wash my dinnerware with detergent, why is that same detergent not safe on lettuce and apples? The answer, to cut to the chase, is that you do not eat your plates and spoons and knives. Soap: safe for dishes, not for arugula.

If you’re still anxious about your produce, stick to what we do know for sure: Germs on fruits and vegetables are killed when cooked. And I promise you that cooked produce is delicious. You can roast it in the oven or stir-fry on the stovetop. Or, try any of these 10 easy dishes — and you can find a lot more recipes on our site.

Recipes
10 easy ways to cook vegetables
Vegan recipes for Thanksgiving
Recipes
10 easy ways to cook vegetables
Applying heat to vegetables intensifies their natural sweetness and makes them extra delicious.

FoodCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement