Food

Few ingredients, max pleasure, all comfort. This is the biscuit recipe we need right now

Drop Biscuits
Few ingredients, very quick turnaround time and maximum pleasure make this kind of comfort baking a soothing and attainable weekly practice.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Nicole Rucker
May 24, 2020
6 AM
Lately, I have found myself with a lot of time but little capacity for adventurous baking projects. I could be nursing a sourdough starter or leaning into my craft and developing new recipes, but I just don’t have it in me.

I still crave buttery baked goods on a daily basis, though, and so I have returned to the simple, pleasurable baking projects of my youth. My mom and grandma used to make drop biscuits a lot: Few ingredients, a very quick turnaround time and maximum pleasure make this kind of comfort baking a soothing and attainable weekly practice. They are easy enough for a child to make, or a grown person who has never baked a thing in his or her life.

They are the anti-mile-high biscuit, ugly and uneven, but they have a tender crumb that elicits the primal joy of biting into something very delicious — all we can really ask of a biscuit, right? You can toss in some frozen blueberries and make them into scones. You can make them larger and stuff them with eggs and bacon — a larger drop biscuit is referred to as a “cathead” biscuit in the South. Whatever they are, they make me happy, and they scratch the itch to bake when I just can’t be bothered to do much else but stir and scoop.

LOS ANGELES, CA., MAY 2020: Drop Biscuits (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Drop Biscuits

Time 25 minutes
Yields Makes about 15

Nicole Rucker
