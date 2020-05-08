Cook with us! Introducing our new home for recipes and cooking newsletter

About a year and a half ago we started a revamp and expansion of the food coverage at the L.A. Times, expanding the staff and doing more — more stories, more videos, more everything — to cover and participate in the discussion around eating in Los Angeles.

This weekend we’re excited to launch a new cooking newsletter to help you keep up with all the great stuff coming from our kitchen team, led by Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims.

Newsletter Get our new Cooking newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Their recipes — and the recipes from cooks across the city and around the world that we feature — are now housed in a spiffier, shined-up recipe database that some of you may have noticed over the last couple of weeks as we’ve soft-launched it. The old one, trustworthy as it was, had gotten all rusty, and it was time to put away the duct tape and spring for a new model.

Advertisement

When everything got turned upside down in March, we were in the middle of planning for this launch and an expansion of our cooking videos (who hasn’t had plans go helter skelter lately?). Like the restaurants we cover, Genevieve and Ben pivoted quickly, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they have dealt with the challenges that the ongoing pandemic has presented. We had been planning to start doing more cooking videos, so they took matters into their own homes and started our daily basics cooking class and column, How to Boil Water. They post a recipe every weekday at 2 p.m. and cook through it online at 6 p.m. on our section’s Instagram Live.

This new newsletter and the pretty new recipe repository it will lead you to are big steps forward for us doing what we can to get in the kitchen with you. Later this year, we’ll move into a new (and still-under-construction) test kitchen at the L.A. Times HQ in El Segundo, and when that happens, we’ll do even more to cover and be a part of what L.A. is cooking.

Until then, sign up and stay in the loop! Let us know what you’re cooking (and report any bugs you see on the new site).