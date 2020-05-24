Drop Biscuits

Make a well in the flour mixture and add the cream mixture along with the remaining 2 tablespoons cream. Stir with a sturdy spoon until a sticky dough forms. Using a 1 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop or a standard soup spoon, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet spaced 1 1/2 inches apart. The biscuits will be messy-looking little piles. Resist the urge to smooth them or try to make them look pretty; there is a method to the ugliness of the uneven surface.