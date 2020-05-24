These biscuits come together quickly and involve no rolling or cutting out, a boon to those without rolling pins or biscuit cutters. If you have buttermilk, use 1 cup in place of all the cream and vinegar here; since it’s thinner, it will take less of it to combine with the dry ingredients.
Drop Biscuits
Position a rack in the center of your oven and heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda to combine.
Stir the vinegar into 1 cup cream and let sit in the fridge for 5 minutes. Pour ½ cup of the melted butter into the cold cream and vinegar and stir to disperse the butter. The butter will form chunks in the cream, which is a good thing; these chunks of butter will create airy pockets in the dough so the baked biscuit has a wonderfully fluffy interior.
Make a well in the flour mixture and add the cream mixture along with the remaining 2 tablespoons cream. Stir with a sturdy spoon until a sticky dough forms. Using a 1 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop or a standard soup spoon, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet spaced 1 1/2 inches apart. The biscuits will be messy-looking little piles. Resist the urge to smooth them or try to make them look pretty; there is a method to the ugliness of the uneven surface.
Use the remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter to brush the biscuits all over. Those uneven areas gather a little more butter, and that butter bakes into the biscuit and makes it tastier. Bake, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, until light golden brown on the craggy edges and uneven surfaces, about 15 minutes.
Let the biscuits cool slightly so you don’t burn the heck out of your mouth. Serve warm.
You can make this recipe into blueberry scones by adding 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 cup frozen blueberries to the flour mixture before adding the liquid. After brushing the dropped scones with butter, sprinkle each one with sugar and continue with baking instructions.