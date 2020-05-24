Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Drop Biscuits

Time 25 minutes
Yields Makes about 15
Drop Biscuits
Few ingredients, very quick turnaround time and maximum pleasure make this kind of comfort baking a soothing and attainable weekly practice.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
1

Position a rack in the center of your oven and heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda to combine.

3

Stir the vinegar into 1 cup cream and let sit in the fridge for 5 minutes. Pour ½ cup of the melted butter into the cold cream and vinegar and stir to disperse the butter. The butter will form chunks in the cream, which is a good thing; these chunks of butter will create airy pockets in the dough so the baked biscuit has a wonderfully fluffy interior.

4

Make a well in the flour mixture and add the cream mixture along with the remaining 2 tablespoons cream. Stir with a sturdy spoon until a sticky dough forms. Using a 1 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop or a standard soup spoon, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet spaced 1 1/2 inches apart. The biscuits will be messy-looking little piles. Resist the urge to smooth them or try to make them look pretty; there is a method to the ugliness of the uneven surface.

5

Use the remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter to brush the biscuits all over. Those uneven areas gather a little more butter, and that butter bakes into the biscuit and makes it tastier. Bake, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, until light golden brown on the craggy edges and uneven surfaces, about 15 minutes.

6

Let the biscuits cool slightly so you don’t burn the heck out of your mouth. Serve warm.

Variations:
Blueberry Drop Biscuits:
You can make this recipe into blueberry scones by adding 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 cup frozen blueberries to the flour mixture before adding the liquid. After brushing the dropped scones with butter, sprinkle each one with sugar and continue with baking instructions.
