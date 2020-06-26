Donut Man opens in Grand Central Market, Lincoln Pasadena closes and Mariscos Jalisco parks in West L.A.

This week in food news:

Donut Man Grand Central Market

The Donut Man’s stall inside Grand Central Market is now open. The famed Glendora doughnut shop had planned to launch downtown in February, but its debut was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The new location will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, thedonutmanca.com

Nueva

Yours Truly chef Vartan Abgaryan and Lucques alum Mesraim Llanez will open Nueva, a “modern Mexican cantina,” next month in Marina del Rey. Expect a cocktail list highlighting mezcal and tequila and weekend brunch service on an expansive outdoor patio.

822 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

Tacos 1986 Burbank

Tacos 1986, the Tijuana-style taco shop from Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado and Victor Delgado, will open a location in Burbank next month, its fourth.

4005 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, tacos1986.com

Pasta | Bar

San Fernando Valley restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and partner Margarita Kallas-Lee have opened an eight-seat dining counter in Encino called Pasta | Bar. A $85 tasting menu featuring dishes such as tagliatelle with duck ragu and housemade mozzarella caprese will be offered nightly; reservations are required.

16101 Ventura Blvd., Suite 250, Encino, pastabarencino.com

Moto Ramen

Moto Ramen is open in Culver City for takeout and delivery (dine-in service is planned soon). The modern Japanese noodle shop’s menu includes shio chicken, tan tan men and black garlic tonkotsu ramen, as well as pan-fried gyoza, blue crab rolls and agedashi tofu.

11172 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (310) 815-8776, motoramen.com

Brandoni Pepperoni

Former Providence and Best Girl chef Brandon Gray has opened a takeout pizza pop-up in West Hollywood called Brandoni Pepperoni, open Fridays through Tuesdays. The Steady Mobbin’ is topped with squash blossoms and lemon ricotta; the Straight Up Menace includes spicy lamb sausage, wild arugula and pickled peppers.

7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 306-4968, brandoni-pepperoni.com

Mariscos Jalisco West L.A.

Boyle Heights institution Mariscos Jalisco has expanded to West L.A. with a new food truck location, parked along La Cienega Boulevard just north of the 10 Freeway. The truck will serve its signature crispy shrimp tacos and ceviches Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Cienega Boulevard and 18th Street, Los Angeles, twitter.com/mariscosjalisco

Uncool Burgers

Uncool Burgers is open in Larchmont Village. The casual, all-day restaurant from the owners of Tacos Tu Madre serves burgers and chicken sandwiches, including vegan options, breakfast burritos, hand pies and milkshakes.

139 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 417-7900, uncool.fun

Little Coyote

Little Coyote, a pizza, wine and sandwich shop co-owned by Jonathan Strader of Hatchet Hall and former L&E Oyster Bar chef Jack Leahy, is open on Long Beach’s Retro Row. The menu includes pizza by the slice, meatball subs, antipasto salad and a selection of natural wines and craft beer.

2118 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 434-2009, littlecoyotelbc.com

Lost Parrot Tiki

The Lost Parrot Tiki Pop-Up, a “tiki bar in a bag” created by South Pasadena’s Lost Parrot Cafe and the Cocktail Academy, is offering $50 tropical cocktail kits for pickup and delivery. Each kit includes enough for four drinks, garnishes and straws, a reusable cooler bag, crushed ice and tiki tumblers.

lostparrottiki.com

The Varnish cocktail book

The Varnish co-founder and veteran bartender Eric Alperin has released a memoir, “Unvarnished: A Gimlet-Eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar.” The book includes 100 recipes pulled from the Varnish’s list of classic cocktails.

Closures:

Kogi Taqueria

Kogi Taqueria has closed after four years in Palms. Roy Choi said he plans to reopen the restaurant on the Westside; meanwhile, a Kogi Taqueria food truck is now parked outside the former location on Overland Boulevard.

Bibo Ergo Sum

Beverly Grove cocktail bar Bibo Ergo Sum has closed. The Art Deco-themed drinking den, backed by the bar team behind Normandie Club, lasted for 2 1/2 years.