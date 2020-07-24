Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Wish you could watch the Dodgers live? These dishes will take you to the ballpark

Sizzling garlic for fries will make your kitchen smell like Dodger Stadium on game night.
(Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
July 24, 2020
4:36 PM
Seeing the Dodgers back on the field makes me wish I was in the stands. I’m craving Dodger dogs, nachos, garlic fries and a 24-ounce Michelada to wash it all down. I want to walk up and up the stairs to my nosebleed seats and do a full circle around the stadium because I somehow always start at the wrong entrance.

Instead, I’ll watch the games on TV and try to capture some semblance of being at the ballpark. These two recipes help me do just that.

Sizzling garlic to toss with hot fries will make your home smell like the concourse and sipping a spicy Michelada from a sweaty cup will make you feel like you’re in the stands. Steam some Dodger dogs while you’re at it and zap jarred nacho cheese in the microwave to stream like lava over chips. (Don’t forget the pickled jalapeños!) If you want to really capture the experience, balance it all on your lap while cheering, “Let’s go Dodgers!”

Garlic fries recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Garlic Fries

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Michelada recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Michelada

5 minutes
Makes 1 to 2 drinks

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

