Nueva launches in Venice, Pink’s Hot Dogs reopens and Coi pops up at Alta Adams

This week in dining news:

Nueva

Nueva, the modern Mexican cantina from chefs Vartan Abgaryan and Mesraim Llanez, is open in Venice for takeout and outdoor dining. The menu features dishes such as hamachi and uni ceviche, black bean falafel tacos, a smoky chipotle Caesar salad and yellow corn mole with roasted squash. Former NoMad bartender Adam Fournier oversees a cocktail list that includes a “clarified” Paloma, nitro-infused mezcal Negroni and watermelon shrub margarita.

822 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 747-6050, nuevavenice.com

Pink’s Hot Dogs

Iconic Hollywood hot dog stand Pink’s will reopen for takeout and outdoor dining on August 11, according the restaurant’s Facebook page. Pink’s had been shuttered since March 15, the first time the stand had closed in its 80-year history.

Summer Social Club

West Hollywood bar Employees Only has launched Summer Social Club, an outdoor bar and event space hosted in collaboration with the Barber Truck. Wine and cocktails are available daily, paired with a rotating slate of food vendors, including Tacos Tu Madre, Salt’s Cure, Filipino pop-up Tagalog Takeover and raw bar pop-up Crudo e Nudo.

7951 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, instagram.com/summersocialclub

Coi at Alta Adams

San Francisco fine-dining restaurant Coi, currently closed due to the pandemic, will launch a pop-up dinner series on Monday nights at Alta Adams, chef-owner Daniel Patterson announced last week on Instagram. The $95-per-person tasting menu will feature seasonal dishes that change weekly and draw from Alta Adams chef Keith Corbin’s on-site garden.

5359 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 571-4999, altaadams.com

Kato goes casual

Westside Taiwanese spot Kato is now offering a more casual takeout and delivery menu, which chef-owner Jon Yao has dubbed “Kato-Go.” Options include scallion pancake wraps with char siu short rib or fried chicken and cold sesame noodles.

11925 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 535-3041, katorestaurant.com

Ela Ela

Mediterranean restaurant Ela Ela is open for outdoor dining. Formerly delivery and takeout only, the recently debuted concept from the h.wood Group has set up patio seating next to West Hollywood nightclub Poppy. The menu features dishes such as roast chicken with garlic sauce and grilled lemon, tahini roasted vegetables and orange blossom pudding with sesame brittle.

755 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 545-6792, elaelamediterranean.com

Mad Lab Coffee

Local roaster Mad Lab Coffee is now open in Hollywood. The small takeaway cafe space, run by Mad Lab founders Andrew and Sara Sinclair, offers espresso drinks, filter coffee and cold brew made from house-roasted beans.

6515 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, madlab.co

Ichijiku

Ichijiku is now open in Highland Park for takeout. The casual sushi restaurant from Cafe Birdie restaurateurs Russell Malixi and Wade McElroy features a short selection of nigiri and handrolls, including vegan options such as beets with tofu “cream cheese” and roasted red peppers with fried lotus root.

5629 ½ N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 739-6232, ichijikusushi.com

Theía

Theía, a modern Greek restaurant located in the former Jaffa space near Beverly Grove, opens this weekend for takeout and outdoor dining. The menu from former Tasting Kitchen chef Moises Placencia includes dishes such as salt-crusted loup de mer, spanakopita and a lamb burger with tzatziki.

8048 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 591-0059, theia-la.com

Heritage Sandwich Shop

Heritage Sandwich Shop, a casual lunch counter from Restauration chef Philip Pretty and restaurateur Lauren Pretty, is open for takeout and delivery in Long Beach. Sandwich options include smoked pork belly with tomato-pepper jam, fried halibut with tartar sauce, and grilled broccolini with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.

2032 E. 7th St., Long Beach, (564) 343-1068, heritagesandwichshop.com

Egg Bomb

Egg Bomb is open in Koreatown for takeout and delivery. The casual Korean restaurant specializes in a Keto-friendly version of the popular rice roll kimbap, made by swapping out rice for shredded scrambled egg. Fillings include avocado, bacon, spicy tuna or pork galbi.

3526 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-9949, instagram.com/eggbombla

Don Chon Menudo

Don Chon Menudo is open Saturday through Monday in Pacoima for takeout and delivery. The hangover-soup specialist, operated by the family behind popular San Fernando Valley vendor Birrieria San Marcos, offers bowls of red or white menudo served with fresh tortillas.

13300 Filmore St., Pacoima, (818) 818-7246, instagram.com/donchon.menudo

Katsu Bar

Katsu Bar is open in Cerritos for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The Texas-based restaurant chain offers chicken and pork katsu sandwiches in a variety of flavors such as Caprese, rosemary and barbecue.

11447 South St., Cerritos, (562) 219-7055, ilovekatsubar.com

Sushi Tama

Sushi Tama is open in West Hollywood for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The upscale sushi restaurant from Tokyo chef Hideyuki Yoshimoto offers omakase meals, seafood donburi and temaki (hand rolls) kits to-go.

116 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 249-3009, sushitama-la.com