Food

Back-to-school cookies bring joy to remote learning

These cookies taste great even without the maple icing.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Aug. 19, 2020
6 AM
If schools were actually opening, the classroom walls might be decorated with the usual autumnal maple leaves and acorns. But even if we don’t see those fall motifs among the palm trees in Southern California, we can get a taste of autumn, feel the energy of back-to-school and experience something like a change of seasons with these cookies.

Maple syrup deepens the comforting brown sugary-ness of the dough, which bakes up crisp around the edges and chewy in the center. This spin on sugar cookies gets a dose of vanilla, but you can spice them up with anything from ginger and cinnamon to cardamom and black pepper. For a heartier taste, you can swap in some whole wheat flour.

The icing offers an added hit of maple and a Jackson Pollock art project for the kids. It may not be as fun as painting alongside friends but at least it’s delicious.

LOS ANGELES, CA- September 26, 2019: Molasses Cookies on Thursday, September 26, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Brown Sugar Cookies With Maple Drizzle

55 minutes
Makes about 45 cookies
Food
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

