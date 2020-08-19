Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Brown Sugar Cookies With Maple Drizzle

55 minutes
Makes about 45 cookies
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 3 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2

Whisk the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

3

Using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, beat the butter and brown sugar until smooth and creamy. Add ¼ cup syrup and beat until incorporated, then beat in the egg and vanilla until well blended. Add the flour mixture and fold gently until no traces of flour remain.

4

Using a 1 ¼-inch cookie scoop or measuring tablespoon, drop the dough onto the prepared sheets, spacing 2 inches apart.

5

Bake 1 sheet at a time until dark golden brown, about 12 minutes. Cool completely on the sheets on wire racks.

6

Stir the powdered sugar, remaining tablespoon syrup, 1 tablespoon water and a tiny pinch of salt in a small bowl. Taste and add more salt if you’d like. Drizzle all over the cooled cookies. Let stand until the drizzle hardens.

Variations:
Spiced Brown Sugar Cookies: Add 2 teaspoons warm spices, such as ground ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg or a combination to the dry ingredients. You also can use apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice.

Whole Wheat Brown Sugar Cookies: Substitute 1 cup whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the all-purpose.
Make Ahead:
The cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

