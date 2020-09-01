Voodoo Vin opens in Virgil Village, Randy’s Donuts expands, and Dine L.A. returns

This week in dining news:

Voodoo Vin

Voodoo Vin, a natural wine shop from owner Natalie Hekmat, is open in Virgil Village for takeout wine orders. Once indoor seating is allowed, Hekmat plans to open the space as a wine bar and restaurant, styled after caviste (wine caves) in Paris, London and Tokyo. Voodoo Vin’s selection features over 400 wines from the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, Georgia and beyond.

713 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-5220, VoodooVin.com

Randy’s Donuts Pasadena

Randy’s Donuts is open in Pasadena, the fifth location for the iconic Inglewood doughnut shop. The new location will offer fresh-brewed coffee made with beans from Pasadena-based roaster Jones Coffee.

230 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, (626) 365-1216, RandysDonuts.com

Killer Noodle San Gabriel

Killer Noodle, the spicy Japanese noodle concept from the owner of popular ramen spot Tsujita, will open next week in San Gabriel for delivery and takeout. The menu includes pork buns, fried chicken and bowls of tantanmen, fiery ramen loosely based on Sichuan dan dan mian.

227 W. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, KillerNoodle.com

Super Rich

The former Triniti space in Echo Park has opened as Super Rich, a takeout onigiri (rice ball) shop inspired by Japanese convenience stores. On the menu are rice bowls and onigiri filled with yuzu salmon, ume and shiso or miso ginger eggplant.

1814 Sunset Blvd., (213) 822-2103, Super Rich on Instagram

Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar

Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar, a casual American restaurant from the owners of Jerry’s Deli, is open in Marina del Rey for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The menu features deli classics such as pastrami sandwiches and latkes as well as lighter dishes like a vegan tortilla soup and quinoa-kasha bowl.

13181 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, (310) 437-7600, JerrysPatioCafe.com

Dine L.A. Restaurant Week

This summer edition of Dine L.A. Restaurant Week begins this week, with 300 or so restaurants offering prix-fixe specials for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining from Sept. 1 to 18, including Lawry’s Beverly Hills, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles and Casa Vega.

DiscoverLosAngeles.com/DineLA

Sausage Roll World Tour

West Hollywood restaurant Strings of Life is launching a “Sausage Roll World Tour” starting this month, with chef Monty Koludrovic collaborating with local guest chefs for a special take on the popular Australian pastry. An Italian-inspired roll, created by Nancy Silverton, will be available for $10 starting Sept. 3; future collaborators include Curtis Stone of Maude and Burt Bakman of Slab.

SOL-LosAngeles.com

Farfalla Vinoteca

Farfalla Vinoteca has closed permanently in Los Feliz. The Italian-Brazilian restaurant and wine bar opened in 2007; the restaurant’s sister concept, Farfalla Trattoria, remains open in Los Feliz, Westlake Village and Encino.

TrattoriaFarfalla.com