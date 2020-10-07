Alta Adams and Porridge + Puffs host virtual L.A. Times dinner this weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Los Angeles Times Dinner Series returns for another virtual supper club event, this time featuring guest chefs Minh Phan of Porridge + Puffs and Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson of Alta Adams.

The evening’s trio of chefs will collaborate on a three-course takeout dinner best described as soul food meets Asian-inspired comfort food. The meal will begin with a chilled black sesame vichyssoise with cucumber, radish and herbs, followed by scallion rice and cassava flour crepes stuffed with braised oxtail and finished with cinnamon basil and brown butter oxtail jus, served with a side of roasted seasonal vegetables. The meal will finish with brown butter mochi topped with Calvados-roasted pears and vanilla-buttermilk ice cream. A specialty cocktail pairing will also be provided.

Guests will be able to pick up their meal at Alta Adams the day of the event, then warm and plate the prepared dinner at home (no cooking required). Accompanying the meal, Times senior food writer Jenn Harris will host a conversation via video chat with the chefs as they discuss their inspirations and influences over the course of their cooking careers.

Phan, who opened her celebrated Historic Filipinotown restaurant in 2018 after years of running a roving porridge pop-up, recently debuted a fine-dining pop-up in Hollywood called Phenakite and has collaborated with high-end Japanese fine-dining spot n/naka on a special bento series.

Advertisement

Corbin and Patterson met during the launch of LocoL, the community-driven fast-food restaurant in Watts that Patterson and Roy Choi cofounded in 2016. When Patterson, chef-owner of the two-Michelin-star San Francisco restaurant Coi, opened Alta Adams in 2018, he tapped Corbin as partner and executive chef. The modern soul food restaurant has since expanded to include an adjacent coffee shop and wine store.

At the request of the chefs, proceeds from the dinner will benefit Project Angel Food, an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides free healthy meals for those too sick to shop and cook for themselves.