Jeremy Fox and the cast of ‘Fargo’ to host virtual L.A. Times dinner this weekend

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times Dinner Series returns with a takeout dinner from Jeremy Fox, chef of Birdie G’s and Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica.

The evening includes a five-course menu of cucumber half-sours with kimchi miso; beet, apple and pecan “charoset”; noodle kugel with pumpkin butter and sage; flatiron steak with maitake mushroom stroganoff; and chocolate malted cake. A specialty cocktail pairing will also be provided.

Guests will be able to pick up their meal at Birdie G’s on the day of the event, then warm and plate the prepared dinner at home.

Accompanying the meal, L.A. Times television reporter Greg Braxton will host a virtual conversation cast and crew members from the fourth season of FX’s drama series “Fargo,” including showrunner Noah Hawley and actors Jason Schwartzman, Timothy Olyphant and Glynn Turman. In addition, senior food writer Jenn Harris will interview Fox.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Project Angel Food, an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides free healthy meals for those too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

Tickets are available for $125 per guest, with a two-ticket minimum per household, and can be purchased online.

The L.A. Times Dinner Series runs through January 2021 and includes a total of eight dinners featuring some of the city’s most acclaimed chefs. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 5. Find more details here.