Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

Three kale salads to keep in your fridge all summer long

A kale salad with pasta, Parmesan and smoked almonds
Cold and crunchy, kale salads stand up well for days in the fridge for easy grab-and-go lunches.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

I’m a kale hater. Well, a raw kale hater, specifically. I can eat the cooked stuff if I have to (I’d always prefer a turnip/collard/mustard green or Swiss chard), but raw is downright torturous. It’s exceedingly chlorophyll-y, not to mention, there’s all that chewing.

However, the one preparation where its textural stubbornness is a boon is in cold, marinated salads — the kind where you massage the kale with an acidic vinaigrette first to soften it a bit. These salads are just what I want throughout the summer when temps start to rise again during the day and all I have patience for is reaching into the fridge for a cold, crunchy lunch.

In the kale salad from APL restaurant, Tuscan kale is massaged with salt first, then tossed with radishes and apples and a tart lemon vinaigrette spiked with Dijon mustard and sweetened with honey.

In a more summery iteration, the leaves are massaged with lemon juice until tender and then slicked with walnut oil and topped with chunks of ripe peaches, dates and toasted pepitas.

Advertisement

And finally, a simple pasta salad is bulked up with kale that’s been massaged in lemon juice and copious amounts of garlic until the citrus juice tames both into a refreshing fridge salad dotted with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and smoked almonds.

In all three salads, the hardy kale stands firm against the dressing to hold its shape over days, while acquiescing only so much to retain a much more palatable chew. And in turn, the assertive vinaigrettes flavor the leaves, transforming them into something bearable (for me) to eat any day of summer.

Get the recipes:

Watermelon radish rounds add brilliant color to this salad, but any radishes work.

APL Kale Salad

20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Kale salad, recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Summer Kale Salad With Peaches and Pepitas

25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CA., MAY 6, 2020: How-to-boil-water -kale-pasta-salad May 6, 2020 (Ben Mims/ Los Angeles Times)

Kale Pasta Salad With Parm and Smoked Almonds

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement