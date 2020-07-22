Summer Kale Salad with Peaches and Pepitas

Strip the kale leaves off the tough stems; discard the stems. Place the leaves in a salad spinner and add enough cold water to cover. Swish the leaves to remove any grit, let stand undisturbed for 1 minute to let any dirt sink to the bottom, and then lift out the colander insert. Rinse out the spinner bowl. If the greens are really dirty, repeat. Spin the leaves until dry. Stack a small bunch of leaves on a cutting board, then roll tightly like a sleeping bag. Cut the leaves into ⅛-inch slices and transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining leaves.