Kale Pasta Salad With Parm and Smoked Almonds

Kitchen Note

This seems like a lot of salt but remember that most of it is going to the cooking water to season the pasta and will go down the drain with that water. And pasta salads need lots of seasoning to be able to taste the flavors through the dulling chill of the fridge. Since I’m calling for a measured amount of salt here, it’s important to note we use the Diamond Crystal brand of kosher salt for our recipes. If you use Morton’s brand kosher salt or iodized table salt, use half as much as called for in the recipe since it is twice as salty as Diamond.