Tell us what we left off our list of best breakfast burritos in L.A.

AN AVOCADO and bacon breakfast burrito on yellow paper flanked by cups with peppers and sauce
AN AVOCADO and bacon breakfast burrito from Pasadena’s Lucky Boy.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
In Los Angeles, breakfast burritos are important. They’re also plentiful. Actually, they’re downright ubiquitous, which is part of what makes L.A. great.

Food critic Bill Addison canvased the metro area in his efforts to name the city’s best burritos, but with hundreds (thousands?) of options, he still considers the list a work in progress. Tell us where he should go next.

