DineL.A. returns this weekend

DineL.A. returns

The region’s sprawling 15-day dining festival is back for its fall iteration. During the semiannual event, which runs Oct. 1-15, hundreds of restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, some for as little as $15, with special items and two-week-only combos. Participating restaurants will offer a mix of indoor and outdoor dining plus takeout options. New participants include steak-centric Matū in Beverly Hills, cafe and coffee roastery Sightglass in Hollywood and globally focused cafe and restaurant Flavors From Afar in Little Ethiopia.

Locations vary, discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Advertisement

A new restaurant week is bringing Hispanic-owned establishments to the forefront, celebrating Latin cuisine, drink and culture at more than 150 participating restaurants and bars throughout Southern California. Dine Latino Restaurant Week, from the Latino Restaurant Assn., runs through Oct. 3 and feature discounts and special items. Participants include El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos in Palms, Nativo in Highland Park and Puerto Rican food truck Triple Threat.

latinorestaurantassociation.org/dinelatino

Lumière

Lumière, a French-Californian restaurant and bar, is now open at the base of the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza. The decor — including penny-tile floors, salvaged French chateau doors and a vintage bistro host stand — is intended to evoke 1920s Paris, as is the menu of classic French dishes from executive chef Ramon Bojorquez (formerly of Bar Restaurant). A patisserie-themed menu serves daytime fare (7 a.m. to noon daily), while the brasserie’s dinner service (5 to 10 p.m. nightly) offers chicken liver mousse, seafood towers, steak frites and other dishes.

2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, (310) 424-3031, lumierebrasserie.com

New brasserie Lumiere wants to bring a bit of Paris to Century City with steak frites, French bubbles and more. (Matt Gendal / Lumiere Brasserie)

Goldburger Los Feliz

Smashburger spot Goldburger has a second home, which recently opened at the front of Vintage Cinemas’ Los Feliz movie theater. It’s serving burgers, fries and slices of pie, plus new specials, via a standing bar, limited patio seating and a pickup window. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday.

Advertisement

1820 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, goldburgerla.com

Bhanu After Dark

Family-run Indian restaurant Bhanu in East San Gabriel is staying open later, thanks to pop-up series Bhanu After Dark. Starting Oct. 1, the restaurant’s parking lot will flip to host an outdoor barbecue party featuring Indian-inspired street food from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Expect dishes such as tikka tacos; fries topped with cheese and chutney; and butter-chicken sliders, as well as Indian drinks and teas.

7246 Rosemead Blvd., San Gabriel, (626) 291-2101, instagram.com/bhanuafterdark

Advertisement

Vegandale

Vegandale, a vegan food festival, debuts in Los Angeles State Historic Park on Oct. 23. Visitors should expect local favorites such as Cena Vegan and Word of Mouth food truck, plus out-of-town stands such as Oh My Cod, a vegan-seafood vendor from Florida. Tickets are $7 to $10, with food and drink available for additional purchase. Entry for children 12 and under is free. Vegandale runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, vegandalefest.com/losangeles