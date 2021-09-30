Lentil and Rice Bowls with Grated Cauliflower, Spinach and Yogurt

Uncover the pot and stir in the rice and another good pinch of salt. Bring the mixture back to a simmer, cover, and cook for 5 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle the cauliflower over the rice and lentils (don’t stir it in) and season with another pinch of salt. Cover and cook for 10 more minutes. Uncover, add the spinach and then cover the pot again. Remove the pot from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes to allow the ambient heat to wilt the spinach.