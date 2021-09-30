Lamb and Zucchini Burgers with Yogurt and Arugula
Grated and salted zucchini adds moisture and extra veggies to lean ground lamb for these burgers, which are topped with a simple lemony yogurt sauce. The ciabatta works wonderfully here to soak up all the juices from the burger patty and sauce, but use whatever you have.
Grate the zucchini into a medium mixing bowl using the largest holes on a box grater. Sprinkle over a generous pinch of salt and toss together with your hands. Let the mixture sit while you prepare the rest of the meat mixture, about 10 minutes.
Combine the lamb, cilantro, parsley and scallions in a large bowl. Using a Microplane, grate 2 garlic cloves into the bowl followed by the zest of half the lemon. Take the zucchini over to the sink and use your hands to squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible (you’ll want to do this one large handful at a time). Add the zucchini to the burger mix, season with 1 teaspoon salt, and stir everything together. Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal patties.
To make the yogurt sauce, place the yogurt in a small bowl. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice from the zested half into the yogurt. Finely grate the remaining 1 garlic clove into the yogurt as well. Season the yogurt with salt and stir everything to combine.
Heat a grill pan or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and brush lightly with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the patties and cook, flipping halfway through, until browned and lightly charred at the edges and just cooked through inside, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the patties to a plate or platter to rest. Brush the sliced bread with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Grill the bread for about 1 minute per side, working in batches.
In a large bowl, toss the arugula with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the juice from the remaining lemon half and a couple good pinches of salt. Serve with the patties, grilled bread and yogurt sauce to make burgers.
