Lamb and Zucchini Burgers with Yogurt and Arugula

Combine the lamb, cilantro, parsley and scallions in a large bowl. Using a Microplane, grate 2 garlic cloves into the bowl followed by the zest of half the lemon. Take the zucchini over to the sink and use your hands to squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible (you’ll want to do this one large handful at a time). Add the zucchini to the burger mix, season with 1 teaspoon salt, and stir everything together. Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal patties.