Food Bowl to take over the Paramount Studios backlot on Saturday

On Saturday, some of L.A.’s top culinary talent will take over the backlot of Paramount Studios, serving dishes representative of the region’s vibrant, varied and singular restaurants . It’s the final night of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, presented by City National Bank, and a collaboration with experiential, alfresco dinner series Outstanding in the Field.

Food Bowl’s sold-out events this season have included a dinner and film screening at the Sepulveda Dam, and an evening at Wattles Farm that celebrated women in food and farming. On Thursday, San Juan Capistrano’s Ecology Center will serve as the backdrop and food source for an evening focused on sustainability.

For Saturday’s dinner, Mina Park and Kwang Uh of Shiku and Baroo will serve Korean food, while Chengdu Impression’s Bin Wang will offer Chinese cuisine, and Burt Bakman of Slab will serve up barbecue. Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections is offering dessert, while House of Suntory will handle the cocktails, and California producers JUSTIN and Landmark Vineyards will pour the wine.

The lineup also includes Thai-food institution Jitlada, a colorful East Hollywood restaurant specializing in southern Thai dishes ordered off an encyclopedic menu. Chef-owner Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong will be serving the restaurant’s deep-fried chicken wings that get stir-fried in a spicy-sweet chili sauce.

Wes Avila first made waves in L.A. dining when he founded Guerrilla Tacos, and he continues to innovate with Angry Egret Dinette, his new restaurant in Chinatown. On Saturday he’s cooking farmers-market-inspired chile rellenos with salsa verde.

In addition, chef Brian Bornemann will be at Paramount, plating up sustainable seafood from his Santa Monica raw bar and seafood restaurant, Crudo e Nudo, serving dry-aged Baja kanpachi.