Advertisement
Share
Food

Week of Meals: Recipe developer and culinary producer Susan Vu’s recipes

An aerial shot of many different dishes
Vietnamese flavors dominate in our latest collection of weeknight recipes from recipe developer Susan Vu.
(Lindsay Kreighbaum/For The Times; Prop styling by Dorothy Hoover.)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

This is the ninth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes, and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100.

This round of weeknight recipes comes from Susan Vu, a recipe developer, food stylist and culinary producer based in Los Feliz. Vu’s Vietnamese heritage plays a large role in the meals she enjoys at home throughout the week, using an electric pressure cooker for quick-cooked dishes that typically would take hours; lots of fresh rice and cold, crisp veggies and herbs to create build a dinner out of simple proteins; and crunchy, spicy condiments to add intense flavor in a short amount of time.

A grouping of Pressure Cooker Suon Ram Man (Vietnamese Caramelized Pork Spare Ribs), Bun Bowls with Sauteed Cabbage, Mushrooms, and Leftover Spare Ribs, Roasted Eggplant with Cheater Sichuan-Style Pork Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil, and Nori Wraps with Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Food

All the groceries you need for Susan Vu’s ‘Week of Meals’ recipes

Everything you need to buy and prep for a week of easy meals.

Get the recipes:

Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil

45 minutes
Serves 4
Advertisement

Roasted Eggplant with Cheater Sichuan-Style Pork photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Roasted Eggplant With Cheater Sichuan-Style Pork

45 minutes
Serves 4
Pressure Cooker Suon Ram Man (Vietnamese Caramelized Pork Spare Ribs) photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Pressure Cooker Suon Ram Man (Vietnamese Caramelized Pork Spare Ribs)

1 hour
Serves 4
Nori Wraps with Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Nori Wraps With Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu

1 hour
Serves 4
Bun Bowls with Sauteed Cabbage, Mushrooms, and Leftover Spare Ribs photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Bun Bowls with Sautéed Cabbage, Mushrooms and Spare Ribs

40 minutes
Serves 4

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement