Week of Meals: Recipe developer and culinary producer Susan Vu’s recipes

This is the ninth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes, and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100.

This round of weeknight recipes comes from Susan Vu, a recipe developer, food stylist and culinary producer based in Los Feliz. Vu’s Vietnamese heritage plays a large role in the meals she enjoys at home throughout the week, using an electric pressure cooker for quick-cooked dishes that typically would take hours; lots of fresh rice and cold, crisp veggies and herbs to create build a dinner out of simple proteins; and crunchy, spicy condiments to add intense flavor in a short amount of time.

Get the recipes:

Sheet Pan Shrimp Broil Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4