Nori Wraps With Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu

I always have at least one block of firm tofu in my refrigerator because it lasts forever and can be used in so many different preparations. Chili crisp is used with a heavy hand in my kitchen. I combine it with a bit of peanut butter to make a quick sauce that thickly coats the tofu and flavors it throughout as it bakes. I probably make some form of this dish at least once a week — the protein changes but the rice, veggies and roasted seaweed snacks are a constant.